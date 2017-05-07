Liverpool surrendered their advantage in the race for Champions League football once again after failing to score in a goalless draw against bogey side Southampton for the fourth time this season.

James Milner's first penalty failure in more than seven years proved decisive as the Saints proved adept at denying their opponents - as they had done in the reverse league encounter and the two-legged EFL Cup semi-final in January.

Liverpool's goal drought against the south-coast club now stands at 428 minutes since Daniel Sturridge scored in the 22nd minute of a 3-2 defeat at St Mary's in March last year.

A point may have lifted them back into third, above Manchester City, but it left the door open for fifth-placed Manchester United and Arsenal, who both have matches in hand.

Only two weeks ago Jurgen Klopp's side were in a similar position against Crystal Palace, knowing a win would strengthen their grip on a top-four spot with games running out, but contrived to lose.

They regained the initiative with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Watford on Monday, after their chasing rivals dropped points, thanks to a goal-of-the-season contender from Emre Can, but there was to be no magical moment this time around.

