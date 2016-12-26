Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes he has cultivated a camaraderie among his squad akin to his time with Borussia Dortmund.

Klopp’s Dortmund players were renowned for their togetherness and their indefatigable fighting spirit which saw them win two Bundesliga titles under his guidance.

The Reds have shown the same kind of unity on the pitch which has helped turn them in Premier League title challengers this season.

And with three games in seven days – starting with today’s visit of Stoke City – Klopp will need his players to draw upon that esprit de corps.

“It is not the same but similar to what we had at Dortmund,” Klopp said. “I am not sure I should compare but it is another nice situation if you want. It is cool.

“I am still in contact with a lot of the Dortmund players and hopefully I will be contact after my time at Liverpool with these players because they are nice lads.

“But they are not here because they are nice lads, they are outstanding footballers and I love working with them and really appreciate them.

“We have an atmosphere at Melwood which is as good as it should be because of all the people working here.

“We had our Christmas party last week and it was really nice having all the people around, it is was big difference after one year you know all of them.

“After three months I still had no idea the name of certain staff. We have a completely different situation to last year.”

Liverpool are again set to be without defender Joel Matip as he continues to struggle with an ankle injury which means Dejan Lovren will be partnered by Ragnar Klavan at the heart of Klopp’s defence against the Potters.

Estonia centre-back Klavan made an uncertain start to life at Anfield, but Klopp knew the 31-year-old would come good and start to prove his worth.

Klavan will start against Stoke as Matip struggles with an ankle injury (Getty)

“We were never in doubt about Ragnar,” said the German. “It was clear there is no reason for rushing Joel even though everyone outside of Melwood that without Matip we cannot get anything!

“A few weeks ago Ragnar was not struggling but was not that player because he still needed to adapt a little bit to all the circumstances. So now he is in a really good moment and we should use it.”

Winger Sadio Mane will join up Senegal for the Africa Cup of Nations after Liverpool’s trip to Sunderland on January 2.



​Klopp is keen to bring in a replacement for Mane but claimed he will only sign a player if it is in the club’s long-term interest.

“It should not be a solution only for the winter,” added the Liverpool boss. “Squad building obviously is a very important and sensitive thing. Too much of this, too much of that, it always kills quality.

“It is good to compete for the position you want to have but if there is absolutely no chance it kills development that is for sure. We are quite sensitive with this and try to do our best.”