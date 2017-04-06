Manchester United's Luke Shaw has given an emotional declaration of his desire to make a success of his career at the club, moments before his manager Jose Mourinho heaped more criticism on him.

In another dramatic twist to the story of an extraordinary struggle which Mourinho is playing out in public, the England international defender declared after acquitting himself well against Everton that he wanted to “fight to the last second because I want to be here for the club. I want to play for the manager and I want to help this team get back to the top."

At a press conference room a few hundred yards away, Mourinho minutes later issued yet more public criticism of the player who had by then just left the stadium, having pledged to work through “a phase where everything sort of is going against me.” The Portuguese accused the 21-year-old - whose shot won United a last-minute equalising penalty - of failing to think for himself on the field. “I was making every decision for him,” Mourinho said. “It was his body with my brain.”

Where next for Luke Shaw?







6 show all Where next for Luke Shaw?









1/6 Where next for Luke Shaw? Shaw has struggled for first-team opportunities at United under Jose Mourinho and hasn't played since starting against Bournemouth at the beginning of March. Mourinho says Shaw is a 'long way behind' his teammates throwing his future firmly up in the air. So with a move in the summer now looking increasingly likely, where could he go? We weigh up his options (all odds provided by Betfair). Getty

2/6 Tottenham (5/2) Tottenham are the early favourites for Shaw and with Manchester City said to be circling Danny Rose you can understand why. Mauricio Pochettino has worked wonders with a number of England’s next generation at White Hart Lane and Shaw could relish the opportunity to work with a coach who is ready to put his arm around him and the Argentine would surely like to nurture a player he already knows well from his time at Southampton. Getty

3/6 Everton (4/1) Everton already have a fine left-back but Ronald Koeman knows Leighton Baines isn’t getting any younger and could be ready to look for his replacement. The Toffees and United have made willing bedfellows too in recent years and a deal could benefit both sides with Everton having money to spend this summer. Getty

4/6 West Ham (6/1) Shaw is a big name so of course West Ham would be linked with him. Again, they have an excellent left-back already in Aaron Cresswell but co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan may once more be seduced by the flashy move. Getty

5/6 Stoke (8/1) Stoke have quietly built an impressive squad in recent years and a move for Shaw would fit what they are now trying to put together at the Bet365 Stadium. Mark Hughes would love to work with a player of Shaw’s quality and the 21-year-old would help lower the average age of a squad which remains on the older side. Getty

6/6 Crystal Palace (8/1) Despite shelling out some £12m on Jeffrey Schlupp in January Sam Allardyce would surely be in the mix for Shaw's signature should he indeed become available. A switch to London could also appeal to the player as he bids for a change of scenery and fortunes. Getty

Shaw had already been accused by the manager 72 hours earlier of lacking other players’ work ethic, sought talks to clear the air with the 54-year-old on Monday was reinstated as a United substitute on Tuesday night, in what has been a roller-coaster week for him.

Shaw, who revealed a respect for Mourinho both in his demeanour and words, said: “I have missed it so much, being on the pitch. I really do love football and I love to play on the pitch. I am loving it here at United, the fans are incredible and have been incredible the last couple of days for obviously what has been going on.

"But I am keeping my head up and I am going to fight to the last. I am not going to give up. I love this club and I will give everything to be here. Sometimes I tend to keep it on the low, but obviously with the stuff that has been going on it is hard for me to take because deep down that is not me as a person. Like Jose said, he wants to see me fighting - and I will fight.”

As he spoke, Shaw did show signs that the pressure of the previous days had told. He was certainly not euphoric: above all, seemingly relieved to have been out on the pitch, having had no game time since the home draw with Bournemouth on March 4.

Mourinho said that he had told Shaw to his face post-match that he had not thought for himself in his 25 minutes on the field, though the player is likely to be extremely surprised to hear that the conversation was communicated publicly by the manager.

"It is easy for [supporters]…. to turn on me, do you know what I mean?” said Shaw. "But the passion they have always shown to me is amazing and something I don't and won't forget for a long time because it means a lot to me. I don't want to let them down.”