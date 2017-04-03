Luke Shaw's miserable two years at Manchester United appear to be coming to an end.

Jose Mourinho could scarcely have been more withering in his assessment of the £27million man revealing that despite his inflated fee the 21-year-old is 'a long way behind' his teammates.

Moreover, the United manager chose to go even further claiming Shaw, seen by many as England's long-term left-back, isn't good enough for a place on the bench.

“It is difficult for him to be on the bench,” he said. “I cannot compare him with Ashley Young, with Matteo Darmian, with Daley Blind.

“I cannot compare the way he trains, the way he commits, the focus, the ambition. I cannot compare. He is a long way behind.”

United and Shaw appear to be going in different directions with a move away this summer now appearing more likely than not.

