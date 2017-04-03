  1. Sport
Where next for Luke Shaw? Manchester United outcast's options with a summer move increasingly likely

United and Shaw appear to be going in different directions with a move away this summer now appearing more likely than not - but where will he go?

    Shaw has struggled for first-team opportunities at United under Jose Mourinho and hasn't played since starting against Bournemouth at the beginning of March. Mourinho says Shaw is a 'long way behind' his teammates throwing his future firmly up in the air. So with a move in the summer now looking increasingly likely, where could he go? We weigh up his options (all odds provided by Betfair).

  • 2/6 Tottenham (5/2)

    Tottenham are the early favourites for Shaw and with Manchester City said to be circling Danny Rose you can understand why. Mauricio Pochettino has worked wonders with a number of England’s next generation at White Hart Lane and Shaw could relish the opportunity to work with a coach who is ready to put his arm around him and the Argentine would surely like to nurture a player he already knows well from his time at Southampton.

  • 3/6 Everton (4/1)

    Everton already have a fine left-back but Ronald Koeman knows Leighton Baines isn’t getting any younger and could be ready to look for his replacement. The Toffees and United have made willing bedfellows too in recent years and a deal could benefit both sides with Everton having money to spend this summer.

  • 4/6 West Ham (6/1)

    Shaw is a big name so of course West Ham would be linked with him. Again, they have an excellent left-back already in Aaron Cresswell but co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan may once more be seduced by the flashy move.

  • 5/6 Stoke (8/1)

    Stoke have quietly built an impressive squad in recent years and a move for Shaw would fit what they are now trying to put together at the Bet365 Stadium. Mark Hughes would love to work with a player of Shaw’s quality and the 21-year-old would help lower the average age of a squad which remains on the older side.

  • 6/6 Crystal Palace (8/1)

    Despite shelling out some £12m on Jeffrey Schlupp in January Sam Allardyce would surely be in the mix for Shaw's signature should he indeed become available. A switch to London could also appeal to the player as he bids for a change of scenery and fortunes.

Luke Shaw's miserable two years at Manchester United appear to be coming to an end.

Jose Mourinho could scarcely have been more withering in his assessment of the £27million man revealing that despite his inflated fee the 21-year-old is 'a long way behind' his teammates.

Moreover, the United manager chose to go even further claiming Shaw, seen by many as England's long-term left-back, isn't good enough for a place on the bench.

Mourinho all but confirms Shaw's United career is over

“It is difficult for him to be on the bench,” he said. “I cannot compare him with Ashley Young, with Matteo Darmian, with Daley Blind.

“I cannot compare the way he trains, the way he commits, the focus, the ambition. I cannot compare. He is a long way behind.”

United and Shaw appear to be going in different directions with a move away this summer now appearing more likely than not.

But where will he go? We have weighed up his options - check out the gallery above.

