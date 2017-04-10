Mamadou Sakho has claimed he has not yet given up on the hope of returning to Liverpool and making a success of his Anfield career.

The Frenchman, 27, joined Crystal Palace on loan in January after falling out of favour with Jurgen Klopp, with his time at the club looking to be drawing to an end.

Sakho was excluded from the first-team after being sent home from the club’s pre-season tour of the United States because of his “disrespectful” attitude, with Klopp repeatedly insisting that the defender was “not in his plans” for the future.

Sakho joined Liverpool from PSG in 2013 (Getty)



Sakho was forced to train with Liverpool’s U23 team prior to moving to Selhurst Park, but he has impressed in his five Premier League appearances for Palace, with a number of clubs interested in signing him on a permanent deal in the summer.

However Sakho was quick to remind reporters that he is still a Liverpool player and that he would consider it a “pleasure” to represent the club again.

“I still have three years on my Liverpool contract,” Sakho told the French publication Telefoot.

“If I have to wear the Liverpool shirt again, I'll do so with pleasure. If I have to wear another shirt ... we'll see.”

The Frenchman ended up joining Crystal Palace on loan ( Getty )

The defender also offered an explanation for his poor behaviour on Liverpool’s pre-season tour to the US, which had appeared to leave his Anfield career in tatters.

“I was late for training, something that happens everywhere. I paid a fine and I do not know what else I can do,” he added.

“It is up to the boss. He makes the decisions and I can only accept that. And we will see what happens if my future is elsewhere.”