This was to be Manchester’s season, the one in which the two most famous managers in world football would go head to head for the Premier League.

Their story had everything. One’s game was all about style, the other’s was all about winning. They did not much like each other. In Spain, they had driven the rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid to even greater levels of toxicity. This season would be Muhammad Ali versus Joe Frazier played out over 38 games.

So here we were on a Thursday night wondering whether Pep Guardiola or Jose Mourinho would manage to finish the season in fourth place. This has been a season in which the title race has been confined to a single city but the city is London, which has become the centre of English football as it has of so much else.

1/23 Manchester derby player ratings We run the rule over the two teams. AFP/Getty Images

2/23 Claudio Bravo - 6 out of 10 A typically erratic performance. Came haring off his line to pat a cross down directly into the path of a United attacker in the first-half. Subbed late on with an apparent hamstring injury. Getty Images

3/23 Pablo Zabaleta - 6 out of 10 Twice skinned by Rashford. But like Kolarov on the opposite flank, did well going forward. Getty Images

4/23 Vincent Kompany - 7 out of 10 An assured performance from City's captain. Coped well against the pace of Rashford and made a couple of important blocks, too. Getty Images

5/23 Nicolas Otamendi - 6 out of 10 Struggled desperately against Rashford's pace. But impressed in possession and looks a far better player when sat alongside Kompany. AFP/Getty Images

6/23 Aleksander Kolarov - 7 out of 10 Looked shaky when defending but did well going forward. Had a couple of good long-range shots and his crosses into the box were deadly. Getty Images

7/23 Yaya Toure - 6 out of 10 Performed better than Fernandinho and did well when in possession. But neither side truly won the midfield battle. Getty Images

8/23 Fernandinho - 5 out of 10 A poor performance from the Brazilian. Made a number of unnecessary fouls and - remarkably - failed to make a single tackle all evening. AFP/Getty Images

9/23 Raheem Sterling - 6 out of 10 Lively throughout but spurned a couple of good opportunities. Guilty of nervously shooting on goal when played through in the first-half. Getty Images

10/23 Kevin de Bruyne - 7 out of 10 A fine performance from the Belgian. Dominated Herrera, made life difficult for Carrick and Fellaini and was unlucky not to score with a couple of powerful long-range drives. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Leroy Sane - 6 out of 10 Looked dangerous with the ball at his feet and had the better of Valencia. But drifted out of the game in the second-half. Getty Images

12/23 Sergio Aguero - 7 out of 10 One of City's best players and impressed with his direct running, although should have done better given the number of chances he had. Getty Images

13/23 David de Gea - 7 out of 10 Made a number of smart stops as City peppered him with shots from all over the place. Getty Images

14/23 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Sloppy in possession. Barely ventured forward all evening. Getty Images

15/23 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 One of United's better players. Dealt with the pace of Sane well and could be seen beckoning Valencia and Blind into position throughout the night. Getty Images

16/23 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Given the tough task of marking Aguero. Failed to keep the Argentinian quiet and his positioning left a lot to be desired. Getty Images

17/23 Matteo Darmian - 6 out of 10 Had a tough evening. His problems largely stemmed from his insistence at staying in a deep position, meaning he was frequently isolated by City's attack. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Michael Carrick- 6 out of 10 At 35, it's not surprising that he struggled playing in a three-man midfield up against the pace of Sterling and De Bruyne. Largely solid but left for dead by the latter on two occasions in particular. Man Utd via Getty Images

19/23 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10 Made twice as many tackles in the middle of the park as any of his United colleagues. But was then sent off in utterly farcical circumstances, completely losing his head and making life difficult for his team-mates late on. Getty Images

20/23 Ander Herrera - 6 out of 10 Occasionally guilty of over-playing the ball in his own half. Also missed United's best chance of the match when he met Rashford's deep free-kick at the back post, only to head wide. Getty Images

21/23 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 6 out of 10 A very quiet night for Mkhitaryan. Like Martial, worked hard and dropped deep when needed, but did little of merit offensively. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Anthony Martial - 7 out of 10 A hard-working display from the Frenchman. Had a fine run forward early on and was always willing to drop deep to lend a hand to his defence. AFP/Getty Images

23/23 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Terrorised the City defence with his pace and willingness to run at his man. But ultimately starved of service and given little to work with. AFP/Getty Images

Given the expectations in August, a Manchester derby at the end of April was as irrelevant as it ever could be. Either side of half time, Leroy Sane and Kevin de Bruyne failed to complete basic six-yard passes and sent the ball dribbling out of play. The cameras panned to Guardiola, sitting on the bench, clutching a water bottle, staring at the floor. He wasn’t in Barcelona or Munich any more.

The summer transfer season is almost upon us, weeks in which we will read that United are closing in on Anton Griezmann, as if the striker were a piece of prey, or that City will bid £100m for Kylian Mbappe. These are two forwards who will play Champions League semi-finals.

If they were handed a video of this match they might ask themselves what either Manchester club could offer them aside from more money and a chance to see what Mourinho and Guardiola are like close up. If they come, it will not be for the football.

This season has not gone according to plan for either manager ( Getty )

The sight of Marouane Fellaini being led wild-eyed from the pitch after what even by his standards was a ludicrous red card might be a reminder of the Premier League’s famous ‘passion’. You can get that kind of passion in pub football.

Of the two men, Mourinho could claim to have advanced Manchester United further than Guardiola has taken City. Eric Bailly was the dominant figure of this match and had Guardiola signed him from Villarreal, as the Ivorian centre-half spent the first part of the summer believing he would, then Manchester City’s defence might not have become the problem it is.

Bailly put in a commanding performance ( Getty )

As it was Bailly received a phone call from a Portuguese mobile, found he was speaking to Mourinho and Manchester United found themselves with an upgraded Nemanja Vidic. Marcus Rashford, who had put Martin Demichelis on his backside in his first Manchester derby, again produced some lovely touches, particularly a beautiful flick to take the ball at speed past Nicolas Otamendi.

Manchester United were the lesser side in this derby, particularly in the second half when more and more buses kept being parked in front of City’s forwards but they are ending the season in better shape than they began it.

Given that Manchester City started out with 10 straight wins, which made Guardiola seem like a footballing god come down from Olympus, you could not say the same of the home team. There were flashes of skill, a reminder that if Sergio Aguero does take his leave of the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City will be losing one of the greats.

Aguero's future at City remains uncertain (Getty)



Gabriel Jesus’s disallowed goal was a sign that Aguero’s long-term successor has already been found.

Nevertheless, the sight of a goalkeeper being taken off injured usually sends a tremor of fear around the stands. However, Claudio Bravo is a goalkeeper who receives a sarcastic cheer whenever he takes a cross cleanly, which is how he had come to injure himself.

As an example of football’s failed Northern Powerhouse, a stale, goalless draw was probably the perfect result.