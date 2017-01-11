Manchester City have been charged by the Football Association for allegedly breaching their rules on anti-doping, it was announced on Wednesday.

A short statement released by the FA read: "Manchester City have been charged in relation to The FA’s Rules on Anti-Doping.

"It is alleged the club failed to ensure that their ‘Club Whereabouts’ information was accurate, contrary to Regulation 14(d)."

FA rules state that all clubs must provide information on dates, times and addresses of training sessions and the home addresses of players who in turn have to confirm their whereabouts to make themselves available for random drug testing during an hour slot between 06:00 and 23:00 on any given day.

A club can be in breach of this regulation if they do not keep this information up to date or notify the FA when it changes, and it is understood the breach relates to City's updated training schedule.

According to the FA's disciplinary regulations, City could face punishment of anything from a warning to expulsion from membership of the association. However, as the breach appears to be an administrative error, if City are found guilty they are likely to face a financial penalty rather than any points deduction or similar punishments.

The club have until Thursday 19 January to respond to the charge.

The Independent understands that the alleged rule breach does not relate to the ongoing situation surrounding Samir Nasri, the on-loan Manchester City midfielder who is the subject of a Spanish anti-doping authority investigation.

The Independent has contacted both the FA and Manchester City and is awaiting a response.