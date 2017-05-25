Manchester City confirm Jesus Navas, Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy and Willy Caballero are leaving the club

Manchester City have confirmed that four first team stars are leaving the Etihad this summer after their contracts were not extended.

Jesus Navas, Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy and Willy Caballero will all leave when their current deals end at the end of next month.

Having joined the Citizens in the summer of 2013 from Sevilla, Spaniard Silva made 183 appearances in a sky blue shirt but became a peripheral figure under Pep Guardiola this season.

The 31-year-old turned out just 24 times in the Premier League during the 2016/17 campaign, claiming two assists as City finished third.

His bit-part role led to speculation over his future in Manchester, and it has now been confirmed that Navas will become a free agent once his deal runs out at the end of June.

“Working with Jesus has been a pleasure,” Citizens director of football Txiki Begiristein reflected as part of a statement on the club’s official website. “His hard work, dedication, professionalism and desire to win have been apparent every single day.

“He showed his versatility numerous times this season, operating at full-back and doing so with distinction. I wish him all the very best with his next move.”

Gael Clichy is also leaving City ( Getty )

Winger Navas scored eight goals during his Etihad spell, helping City win the Premier League title in 2014 and the League Cup in 2014 and 2016.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that Frenchman Gael Clichy will be released.

The former Arsenal man signed for the club in 2011 and, like Navas, won numerous honours during his stint in the North West.

PL players likely on the move this summer







15 show all PL players likely on the move this summer



























1/15 Romelu Lukaku is a target for Chelsea, and Mino Raiola is angling for a move Getty Images

2/15 Kyle Walker is wanted by Man City, with Spurs willing to let him go Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

3/15 Yaya Toure's eventful time at City looks set to end Getty Images

4/15 Riyad Mahrez believes there is an agreement to let him leave Leicester this summer Getty Images

5/15 Yohan Cabaye appears to be set for a return to Ligue 1 with Marseille Getty

6/15 Harry Maguire could stay in the Prem, even though Hull aren't Getty

7/15 Ross Barkley's refusal to extend his contract will see him sold Getty

8/15 Jordan Pickford's burgeoning reputation could trigger a move Getty

9/15 Gylfi Sigurdsson may once again feel he can do better than Swansea Getty

10/15 Stoke are struggling to tie down Bruno Martins Indi long term Getty Images

11/15 M'Baye Niang has told Watford he doesn't want to remain at the club

12/15 Ben Gibson is wanted by Premier League clubs after Boro's relegation Getty Images

13/15 Michael Keane is in line to return to Man United Getty

14/15 Gael Clichy's contract is set to expire at City

15/15 And Bacary Sagna is expected to walk away too

"It's been a special six years for me at City," the 31-year-old commented. "To win four major trophies and help establish the club as one of the top teams in English football has been an incredible journey that I'm proud to have been a part of.”

Back-up goalkeeper Willy Caballero and right-back Bacary Sagna have also been released.

The foursome’s exit comes as the latest sign that manager Guardiola is looking to freshen up his squad in the close-season.

Pablo Zabaleta has already announced his departure from the club, while the future of Yaya Toure remains in the balance despite confirming he hoped to retire with the club earlier this week.