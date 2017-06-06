Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan returns to training after knee ligament injury

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has taken part in a light training session as he steps up his recovery from a knee ligament injury.

Gundogan has not played since he damaged ligaments in his right knee during City's home match against Watford on 14 December.

But he was pictured taking part in an individual session with City's medical staff at the club's training ground on Tuesday.

It remains unclear when Gundogan will return to full match fitness.

The Germany international, 26, joined City from Borussia Dortmund last summer for £20m and made 16 appearances, scoring five times including a brace in the 3-1 Champions League win over Barcelona.

His prolonged spell on the sidelines opened the door for Yaya Toure who went on to reclaim his spot in Pep Guardiola’s squad after falling out with the Catalan at the start of the year.

He was rewarded for his efforts this season with a new one-year contract which he signed last week.

PA