Gael Clichy admits Manchester City need 'time to adapt' to Pep Guardiola's style

After Gael Clichy had creditably offered a strong defence of his former manager Arsene Wenger, insisting he could still be the “perfect” man for Arsenal and that dissenting fans should be careful what they wish for, there was one obvious question: if the Manchester City full-back thinks that, why did he leave the Emirates in 2011?

Clichy smiled at the question but also slightly evaded it, while talking about the different profiles of the two clubs.

“Yeah, but it’s a different club,” Clichy said of City. “It’s a club that is growing year after year, new players will be coming next year, and the club is growing year after year. It’s a different club, Arsenal is a club who brings players at 16 for free and perhaps sell them six years later, 50 million. I’m not sure City is capable of doing this at the moment, they will eventually, because that’s what they want, they want to be complete all around the club, it’s not just the first team.

Arsenal vs Manchester City player ratings







22 show all Arsenal vs Manchester City player ratings









































1/22 David Ospina, 5 out of 10 Should have done better with City’s second goal, with Aguero shooting across the keeper and into the bottom corner of the net. AFP/Getty

2/22 Hector Bellerin, 6 Rarely beaten for pace but horrendously exposed by Leroy Sane for Manchester City’s opening goal. Getty

3/22 Shkodran Mustafi, 6 Terrific header to level the scores. Exceptionally lax in possession, however, and looked shaky alongside Gabriel. Arsenal FC via Getty

4/22 Laurent Koscielny, 6 Not one of the Frenchman’s better performances – he failed to make a single tackle although did make a number of key interceptions. Withdrawn at half-time with an Achilles problem. Getty

5/22 Nacho Monreal, 5 At fault for City’s second goal and was repeatedly guilty of affording Sergio Aguero too much space. Arsenal FC via Getty

6/22 Francois Coquelin, 5 This isn’t the first-time he’s struggled playing alongside Xhaka. Jumped into some dubious tackles and offered little on the counter-attack. AFP/Getty

7/22 Granit Xhaka, 5 Frequently overran in the middle and, once again, recklessly jumped into several tackles. Getty

8/22 Theo Walcott, 6 Wasted more than one chance in the first-half but persevered to score for the home-team, out-muscling Clichy to poke home. Getty

9/22 Mesut Ozil, 6 Registered his 50th assist for Arsenal when Mustafi nodded home his corner. But still a long way from his best. His attitude leaves a lot to be desired. AFP/Getty

10/22 Alexis Sanchez, 6 Deployed out wide with Welbeck preferred in the central role. Typically busy but, like Ozil, spent a lot of time with his hands on his hips instead of helping out his defence. Getty

11/22 Danny Welbeck, 6 Worked hard but struggled to create any clear cut opportunities. AFP/Getty

12/22 Willy Caballero, 6 Largely solid, and saved Ozil’s low shot well, but could he have done better with Mustafi’s header? Getty

13/22 Jesus Navas. 5 A surprise to see him in Guardiola’s starting line-up, especially at right-back. Looked vulnerable but Arsenal largely failed to exploit him. AFP/Getty

14/22 John Stones, 6 Made a crucial interception and fared better than Otamendi alongside him. AFP/Getty

15/22 Nicolás Otamendi, 6 Looked shaky at the back, especially late on after Olivier Giroud had been introduced. Getty

16/22 Gael Clichy, 6 Desperately at fault for Arsenal’s first-goal, when he stepped up and inadvertently played three Arsenal forwards on side. AFP/Getty

17/22 Fernandinho, 6 Played further forward than expected and had a solid game. Tested Ospina in the second-half with a rasping drive from outside the box. Getty

18/22 Kevin de Bruyne, 7 Completely sliced open the Arsenal defence with a wonderful through-ball, which Sane raced onto to score. Unlucky not to score himself, twice striking the woodwork. AFP/Getty

19/22 Raheem Sterling, 6 Withdrawn at half-time. Presumably because of injury, because he started the game well and looked lively out wide. AFP/Getty

20/22 David Silva, 7 Superb in possession and one of City’s busiest players, frequently springing forward and stretching the Arsenal defence. Getty

21/22 Leroy Sane, 7 The young German’s fabulous goal-scoring form continues. A constant threat down the left. Getty

22/22 Sergio Aguero, 7 A far better performance from the Argentinian. Terrorised the Arsenal defence with a number of surging runs and took his goal with confidence. Getty

“They want to go [develop] the woman’s team, they want to go the academy so like I said it’s a club that is growing year after year but Arsenal is a special club because of what they are doing. You can’t compare any club in England and of course the fan and the people will say that trophies is what matters in football, and I cannot come back with anything [to say]…”

The frustration with City, however, is that they have not quite been what they should be as a team this season. There have been flashes of brilliance, some supreme performances and generally excellently slick attacking play in every game but yet still something unconvincing and ever so slightly underwhelming about them - or, at least, compared to what should fairly be expected of a coach with the record and approach of Pep Guardiola.

Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Arsenal almost summed up their season: a brilliant start, a curious pronounced drop-off, some supreme football, wasted chances and then just the general sense that they should have done more. But, given that offers enough evidence that there is something good evolving at City, how do the players feel? How far do they feel are they off getting to the level Guardiola clearly wants.



“It is a new way,” Clichy explained. “It is not just football it is also outside football, his philosophy is extremely based on details so of course you need time to adapt. Also, you have to think that he didn't bring many players in so in the second year he will be able to being it players that he feels can improve the team.

“Once you have this I believe the team will be stronger. Our duty is to try and listen to what he asks and perform the best we can and I think we are doing good but when you don't get the three points you know it could have been better.”

“[Against Arsenal] they had chances, we had chances. I think we hit the post a few times. It is a hard place to come and they had a point to prove to their fans. I think we started the game well and for some reason we just dropped a little bit after the goal [by Leroy Sane]. Some players were coming back from international duty so you always have that feeling where after 20 minutes everybody gets a little bit down. The boss told us that we had to push on in the second half because he felt we did not play well enough in the first half. We tried to do it, we had some chances and it is a good point to have. But we could have had the three points even... It was one of those things where you felt you could have got more from the game than just one point.”

Clichy is in a distinctive position, both literally and figuratively, in that he is an out-and-out defender in a Guardiola team. So, what is that like? Is criticism of City’s defending fair?

“There is always room for improvement. Football is a game where everyone has their own opinion. When you concede goals of course you have people saying you can be better, but football is more than just defending and attacking, it is 11 players, 15 players, all together and sometimes you have things that go against you like hitting the post today or maybe the penalty, and then it is a different game. Of course there is room for improvement and if people think that then we have to try and correct it, we know what we are doing correct and what we are doing less good… the fact we aren’t losing is important. You have some moments where you cannot win and sometimes lose games. As long as we don’t lose I will say it’s a positive thing but we need to get the points because like we’ve seen so many times over the years, the title race isn’t over until the last day when finally you cannot get anymore points.”

They can prove that on Wednesday by claiming the type of win that could genuinely transform the title race, and the entire season. If City can go to Stamford Bridge and make it two successive league defeats for Chelsea, after their 2-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace, so much will look so different.

“That is why we love England,” Clichy says. “We are not here to say it is the best league in Europe but in terms of the challenge you cannot just think ‘the next game we are playing them and we can rest some players.’

“Of course everybody can lose games and the aim for us is to win game after game and get the points on board. England is probably the place where in the past years it isn't finished until it is finished, we have a fair-few games left and a fair chance of doing something good this year.”