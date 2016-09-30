Pep Guardiola, the Manchester City manager, has confirmed he is yet to receive an apology from Yaya Toure but says the Ivorian is training well ahead of the clash with Tottenham this weekend.

Toure is one of several players to suffer a demotion at City with the former Barcelona head coach excluding him from his plans in the Champions League, where his new side are linked up alongside his former club, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Celtic.

Asked about the midfielder’s current situation - following a spat between club and agent - Guardiola said: “He’s training everyday with us and training good. But I am not talking anymore about that case. You know my opinion about that.”

The ex-Bayern Munich boss was more willing to discuss City’s opponents this weekend, heaping praise on Mauricio Pochettino’s work in north London and saying he would be a “fan” of the Argentine if not a rival.

He added: “If I had not been a coach, I would be just a fan, I would be a young coach who want to become a coach, and I see Tottenham and I would say I would like to play that way. That is all I can say. I like how they play.

“Against Manchester City last year when I saw it a few minutes against Manchester City played in White Hart Lane and they did the same what they are doing this year. And when I see it, I like. They are making the same as we do?

Celtic vs Manchester City player ratings







22 show all Celtic vs Manchester City player ratings









































1/22 Craig Gordon: 7 out of 10 Couldn’t do anything about any of the goals but cleared the ball well into the channels and made some important saves.

2/22 Mikael Lustig – 7 out of 10 Couldn’t afford to lose concentration once as City swamped forward.

3/22 Kolo Toure – 8 out of 10 Backs against the wall defending all night with City looking dangerous every time they got near Celtic’s box but was immense.

4/22 Erik Sviatchenko – 7 out of 10 Like Toure he had to chase Aguero all night and did well to keep him quiet in the first half despite all the chaos around him.

5/22 Kieran Tierney – 7 out of 10 Did brilliantly to maraud forward for Celtic’s second and showed a huge amount of desire. The goal may have be taken off him but it didn’t deserve to be.

6/22 Scott Brown – 8 out of 10 A typical Brown performance – full-hearted and left nothing on the pitch as he never stopped running.

7/22 Nir Bitton – 7 out of 10 Did a great job breaking up play and shielding the defence against the ever-moving City forwards.

8/22 James Forrest – 6 out of 10 His clever late run and cushioned volley cross to Dembele set Celtic on their way after only two minutes.

9/22 Tom Rogic – 6 out of 10 Rogic was fantastic in the first half and won the midfield battle against City’s superstars but tired and his influenced waned before he was replaced after 57 minutes.

10/22 Scott Sinclair – 8 out of 10 Looked like a man on a mission in the early stages against his old club but appeared to tire as the game wore on.

11/22 Moussa Dembele – 9 out of 10 Worked tirelessly up front and made up for his mistake for City’s second with two goals of his own.

12/22 Claudio Bravo – 6 out of 10 Look nervous at the start but made a fine stop from Toure after five minutes to stop Celtic going two ahead. Getty Images

13/22 Pablo Zabaleta – 6 out of 10 Exposed for Celtic’s second goal, leaving Tierney in too much space. AFP/Getty Images

14/22 Nicolas Otamendi – 6 out of 10 Strong in the air and did well to keep up with the pace of Dembele and Sinclair. AFP/Getty Images

15/22 Aleksandar Kolarov – 4 out of 10 Not as impressive at centre-half as he has been previously as he struggled with Celtic’s attack. Dreadful air-kick to gift Celtic their third. Getty Images

16/22 Gael Clichy – 6 out of 10 Lost in the pace of the game initially but grew into it as the match progressed. Getty Images

17/22 Fernandinho – 7 out of 10 Did his usual shift of winning the ball and launching attacks. Scored a vital goal to equalise the first time City looked dangerous. AFP/Getty Images

18/22 Ilkay Gundogan – 7 out of 10 Not at the high standard he set in his first Champions League game for City but still came close on a couple of occasions and even rattled the crossbar. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 David Silva – 8 out of 10 He was the main creator with De Bruyne out and his slick passing and movement was a constant threat to Celtic. Getty Images

20/22 Raheem Sterling – 8 out of 10 Continued his amazing start to the season with a beautifully taken goal. Also had the own goal against his name but showed good work-rate just to track back. Getty Images

21/22 Nolito – 7 out of 10 Had a couple of efforts from the left hand side but nothing too threatening until he followed up well to grab City’s third equaliser. Getty Images

22/22 Sergio Aguero – 5 out of 10 An unusually quiet night for Aguero, especially considering there were six goals scored in total at Celtic Park. AFP/Getty Images

“I don’t know because I didn’t speak with Mauricio and that is why at the end it depends on the quality of the players. But there are some similarities about Espanyol when he arrived.

“The first game, arrived there in the first game it was so aggressive there was high pressing and many things and still the way they played is quite similar [to Spurs]. And the quality of the players at Tottenham is good.”