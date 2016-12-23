Pep Guardiola today announced that he saw no reason why Manchester City would enter the January transfer market, saying he was happy with the players he has.

The Manchester City manager pointed out that Gabriel Jesus, the 19-year-old striker he signed from Palmeiras, would be arriving in Manchester next month. There have been suggestions that Guardiola would want to overhaul the full-backs but he said that his priority was maintaining his squad’s confidence over the Christmas fixtures.

“I am happy with what we have and I have confidence in the players,” he said. “I am not denying that we are looking for something, I am not saying that. But right now I don’t think that is going to happen. We have Jesus coming, Christmas is coming. We have another striker so I am happy.”

It is, however, defensively where Manchester City are most obviously weakest under Guardiola. His three senior full-backs – Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna – are all over 30. Zabaleta, who scored in this month’s 2-0 win over Watford that saw City keep a clean sheet at the Etihad Stadium for the first time since September 17, is due to return to training tomorrow, having injured himself in the 2-1 victory over Arsenal. However, he is unlikely to be fit enough to face Hull on Boxing Day.

As he approaches his first season without a winter break, Guardiola argued that Manchester City had been rather more solid defensively than people gave them credit for. “We conceded two chances against Watford and against Arsenal there was the goal after four minutes and a cross in the second half that Olivier Giroud did not connect so well with.

“Against Chelsea (a game they lost 3-1) they did not create absolutely anything until their goal. When you dominate so clearly and you have problems scoring goals, it is so important to be solid in the middle and at the back.”

Manchester City vs Arsenal player ratings







22 show all Manchester City vs Arsenal player ratings









































1/22 Manchester City: Claudio Bravo – 5 out of 10 Aside from Theo Walcott’s opener, he had very little to do throughout. Getty

2/22 Pablo Zabaleta – 5 out of 10 Did his job at the back, but made several wrong decisions in possession. Getty

3/22 Nicolas Otamendi – 6 out of 10 Gave away a number of unnecessary fouls, but held his shape well at the back. Getty

4/22 Aleksandar Kolarov – 6 out of 10 His work rate was faultless and he showed encouraging signs going forward. Getty

5/22 Gael Clichy – 4 out of 10 Particularly in the first half, he was dragged out of position on several occasions allowing Arsenal to counter attack. Getty

6/22 Fernando – 6 out of 10 Caused Arsenal problems when he ran at them. Passed well and did his job in the middle. Getty

7/22 Kevin De Bruyne – 7 out of 10 His assist for Sterling’s goal was sublime and he remained a key element to City’s attack throughout Getty

8/22 Yaya Toure – 6 out of 10 Relentlessly battled throughout and passed well but needs more confidence in pulling the trigger in front of goal. Getty

9/22 David Silva – 7 out of 10 He was a nuisance for the Arsenal defence throughout and featured in the majority of City moves. Getty

10/22 Leroy Sane – 6 out of 10 The youngster deserved his early goal, but needed more involvement throughout to make a true impact. Getty

11/22 Raheem Sterling – 7 out of 10 His match-winning goal was an example of his striking prowess and Guardiola will now demand that more often from the youngster. Getty

12/22 Arsenal: Petr Cech – 5 out of 10 He was forced to make a few saves, but he should not be getting beaten at his near post by Sterling for the match-winner. Getty

13/22 Hector Bellerin – 5 out of 10 Was wasteful in possession at times, looked unsettled and failed to do what Bellerin does best. Getty

14/22 Gabriel Paulista – 6 out of 10 He battled relentlessly, but it was not enough to contain the City forwards – particularly in the second half. Getty

15/22 Laurent Koscielny – 7 out of 10 Was Arsenal’s best player today at times – with numerous clearances, interceptions and tackles. Getty

16/22 Nacho Monreal – 6 out of 10 Looked impressive going forward, but defensively he was getting caught out of position and leaving a gap at the back. Getty

17/22 Francis Coquelin – 5 out of 10 Showed glimpses of brilliance in the first half, but in the latter stages of the game he was lost in the middle of the park. Getty

18/22 Granit Xhaka – 5 out of 10 A dreary performance today for him, with very little impact on the game throughout. Getty

19/22 Theo Walcott – 6 out of 10 He deserved his early opener, but aside from that it was a relatively quiet performance. Getty

20/22 Mesut Özil - 4 out of 10 For a man of such boundless ability, it was a terribly mediocre display. He defended lethargically and failed to make an impact going forward. Getty

21/22 Alex Iwobi – 6 out of 10 Appeared to be an outlet for the Arsenal side in the first half, but going forward he needs more of a presence in possession. Getty

22/22 Alexis Sanchez – 6 out of 10 His assist for the early goes was impressive, but in the second half he went missing and had no impact. Getty

Asked how he was looking forward to his first Boxing Day match, Guardiola smiled and said: “I cannot sleep”. He added: “This is my first year here and people tell me that at Christmas you have be focused, focused because at home you celebrate with dinner and lunch but now we have to be prepared.”

On the surface, Hull is not the most testing introduction to Boxing Day football – Manchester City were last beaten in this corner of Yorkshire in 1988. However, Mike Phelan’s side has not lost at the KC Stadium since October and, after watching a series of DVDs of games between the two sides, Guardiola professed himself impressed with them.

Guardiola believes he needs to fill his players with confidence rather than replace them (Getty)

“I saw many of their games and they are a special team who tried to play more here than other teams in the Premier League. I spoke to Silva and others and they talked to be about what it means to be playing Hull City on Boxing Day. What I have learned in my short time here is that the gap between the first 10 and the last 10 is not a big difference. That is why it is difficult to win.”