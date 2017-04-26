Pep Guardiola still searching for answers in the Jose Mourinho face-off which never came

There’s no doubt that some of the light has gone out of Pep Guardiola’s delivery. He has been known wherever he has gone in football for humility and as close as you get to honesty in football’s public arena.

Yet on the eve of the Manchester derby, he rejected the suggestion that the golden first half at Old Trafford back in September when his players eviscerated Jose Mourinho’s United and led 2-0 was the elusive, title-winning standard they needed to aim for at all times.

“During the season we played many, many games at the same level or even better than that level,” he said. It was hard to remember many. The Champions League recovery against Barcelona was memorable, certainly, and the first half at home to Tottenham, but the inconvenient truth for the 46-year-old is that the Old Trafford experience - giving Paul Pogba what Patrice Evra once called the ‘washing machine’ treatment - was just about as good as it has got.

Manchester derby combined XI







11 show all Manchester derby combined XI



















1/11 Goalkeeper: David de Gea City’s goalkeepers have been an Achilles' heel for Pep Guardiola in his first season in English football. Claudio Bravo has failed to live up to expectations and has had to settle for a rotation policy with Willy Caballero. De Gea, on the other hand, has had another impressive season for United and was recognised by the PFA in their team of the year. Getty Images

2/11 Right-back: Antonio Valencia The evergreen Valencia deserves the gong for best right-back in Manchester after another consistent campaign. The 31-year-old has been ever-present for United and has been effective as an attacking, as well as defensive, outlet, contributing three assists in the Premier League. City’s ageing duo of Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta have failed to hit form this season. Man Utd via Getty Images

3/11 Centre-back: Eric Bailly United have only lost three games in the league this season, conceding 24 goals in the process – the second least in the division. Summer signing Bailly can take a lot of the credit after an impressive debut season. The Ivorian has kept nine clean sheets in 20 league appearances this term. Man Utd via Getty Images

4/11 Centre-back: Vincent Kompany Despite having only made five league appearances in another injury ravaged campaign, the City captain’s experience earns him the second spot in the centre of defence. He is more reliable than the erratic Nicolas Otamendi and the youthful John Stones, and with Chris Smalling touch-and-go to be fit for Thursday, Kompany is the best fit. AFP/Getty Images

5/11 Left-back: Luke Shaw Both Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola inherited full-backs in the twilight of their careers. Shaw, only 21, takes the left-back spot, despite enduring a difficult relationship with Mourinho, because he represents the best attacking outlet. He has found his way back into the starting XI in recent weeks looks now to be part of Jose’s plans. Getty Images

6/11 Midfield: Michael Carrick Perennially under-appreciated by England managers, Carrick continues to offer assurance and accuracy in the centre of United’s midfield. Often the conduit between attack and defence, the 35-year-old – celebrating his 11th year at the club – is a safe pair of hands for Mourinho and ideal support for his flair players in more advanced positions. Getty Images

7/11 Midfield: Fernandinho The box-to-box Brazilian has been a mainstay in Guardiola’s midfield this season, making 26 appearances in the league. Fernandinho’s break up play and ball retention earns him a place in the combined XI ahead of Paul Pogba who has delivered some great moments but failed to deliver on a consistent basis. Getty Images,

8/11 Right wing: Kevin De Bruyne De Bruyne has provided 13 assists this season – more than any other player in the league. The Belgian has made 30 appearances in the league this season and has proved his quality in the Champions League, with a scintillating display against Barcelona at the Etihad in November. Getty Images

9/11 Attacking midfield: Henrikh Mkhitaryan A toss-up between Mkhitaryan and David Silva. The former Bundesliga Player of the Year shades it because he can also play as a support striker, capable of playing on the shoulder of the last defender as well as threading the ball through to a number nine. Mkhitaryan has scored four goals in the league this season, most memorable being his scorpion-kick against Sunderland. Getty Images

10/11 Left wing: Leroy Sane Big-money signing Sane must be one of the first names on Guardiola’s team sheet after running into a purple patch of form in recent months. The strong-running German has scored nine goals in his debut season and has offered a welcome injection of pace in the absence of fellow new-boy Gabriel Jesus who picked up an injury in February. Getty Images

11/11 Attack: Sergio Aguero Despite being replaced by Gabriel Jesus in the New Year, Aguero remains the most gifted forward player in the Premier League. The former Golden Boot winner has scored 17 league goals this season and proved his quality once again in the FA Cup on Sunday with a deft chip over Petr Čech. AFP/Getty Images

Whatever the outcome on Thursday night of what history may relate was a play-off for the fourth Champions League spot, Guardiola will end a season without a trophy for the first time in nine years. The Mourinho battle so feverishly anticipated eight months ago turned out to be a season of disappointments for both of them. The Portuguese has a trophy and will perhaps collect another but it has frequently been torpor watching his side. Guardiola has had fleeting beauty and nothing to show.

“We are one of the teams who have created the most chances,” the Spaniard said, clutching at straws and implying that a style was favourable to silverware. “We are the team who conceded few chances. We are the highest at scoring goals. But you are the ones who analyse and judge what we have done…”

For a sense of Guardiola’s genuine sentiments, forget the press conference theatre and examine the look on his face when City play their football. One scout who spends much time at Premier League level has been particularly struck by the Spaniard’s expression when the full-backs Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna have failed to complete the task in hand. Part of an inheritance which seems to have been worse than he imagined, both may be surplus to requirement by next August. Neither has looked as poor at times as Nicolas Otamendi, who features while young academy prospect Tosin Adarabioyo will not be risked.

Somewhere down the line there will surely come a reckoning for the club's Spanish senior management which has sanctioned a £569m spend on players since Sergio Aguero and yet has not bought a full-back since Maicon - a liability - arrived in 2012. Nine of the club's 14 most-used players this season are over the age of 30. Yet even Aguero, the talisman of previous years, has not been to the Guardiola standard and that’s been telegraphed by the manager at times, too. It is thought that the Argentine’s inability to chase down when out of possession is the problem for Guardiola and his demeanour off the field, though the latter has never been a problem for previous managers.

Otamnedi has struggled in City's defence this season (Getty)

The most calamitous switch of goalkeepers the Premier League has seen has, of course, tarnished Guardiola’s glittering reputation, though equally significant is the manager’s limited flexibility in a Premier League where those who adapt flourish. Antonio Conte’s three-man rearguard was a product of circumstances and Mourinho has switched players and formations relentlessly. But Guardiola remains devoted to his own system. “I tried to introduce the players to the way we play, and in many cases we did it,” he said on Wednesday. “Some we were not able.”

Significantly, they have been ‘not able’ against the better sides who come to the Etihad to stop City playing. City have registered only six five points against current top five opposition at home and – in a symmetry with United – have a poor home record, stuffed with draws.

“If you watch the first five, six, eight games of the season, we were flying and playing very well,” Ferndinho said last week. “But after that the opponents came to our stadium and changed the way they play, with and without the ball. They put five players in the middle and close all the space and we suddenly we couldn’t create chances or score goals.”

The yin and yang of Guardiola and Mourinho was as evident as ever on Wednesday. Mourinho employed power of motivation built on trumped up charges of cowardice against Smalling and Jones, while the depths of the Guardiola were way short of last autumn’s complex tactical exposition.

The Spaniard was asked if he had ‘bumped into’ the individual with whom he had clashed so spectacularly in Spain. “No. We are neighbours but no,” he said. “When we see each other we say ‘hi’, ‘hi.’ These most inveterate foes are both becalmed and struggling to find the high ground again. Guardiola looks like the one most in need of answers.