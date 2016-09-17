John Stones has been dropped to the bench for Manchester City’s game with Bournemouth this afternoon as Pep Guardiola makes four changes to the side that thumped Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday.

Bacary Sagna and Gael Clichy come in as full-backs with Aleksandar Kolarov coming in for Stones alongside Nicolas Otadmendi in central defence at the Etihad.

Stones is joined on the bench by captain Vincent Kompany, who makes a matchday squad for the first time since May, when he hobbled off against Real Madrid with a groin injury which also ruled him out of Euro 2016.

Ilkay Gundogan will make his Premier League debut for City after his dazzling display in the Champions League on Wednesday and will again look to pull the strings and orchestrate attacks with Fernandinho next to him in midfield.

There are two changes in attack as Jesus Navas in replaced by Nolito and Kelechi Iheanacho comes in for hat-trick hero Sergio Aguero, who is serving the second match of his three-game ban.

The headline news for Bournemouth is that Jack Wilshere will make his full Cherries debut in midfield after coming off the bench last weekend.

Manager Eddie Howe has gone for a more defensive looking side, opting to leave the trio of Max Gradel, Benik Afobe and last weekend’s match winner Callum Wilson on the bench.

Team line-ups:

Manchester City: Bravo, Sagna, Otamendi, Kolarov, Clichy, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Sterling, De Bruyne, Nolito, Iheanacho.

Substitutes: Caballero, Stones, Kompany, Zabaleta, Sane, Navas, Garcia.

Bournemouth: Boruc, A Smith, Francis, Cook, Daniels, Ibe, Arter, Surman, Wilshere, Stanislas, King.

Substitutes: Federici, Ake, B Smith, Gosling, Gradel, Afobe, Wilson.