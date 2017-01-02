Sergio Aguero has been dropped by Pep Guardiola for Manchester City’s game with Burnley.

Aguero returned from a four-game suspension against Liverpool on New Year’s Eve but was spectacularly unimpressive as he failed to touch the ball in the Reds’ penalty area.

And with Guardiola reportedly furious with his side’s performance as they lost 1-0, and dropped into fourth place in the Premier League, Aguero has seemingly paid the price.

He is replaced by Kelechi Iheanacho, while John Stones, Pablo Zabaleta and David Silva are all also dropped to the bench, with Bacary Sagna, Jesus Navas and Gael Clichy starting in their stead.

While the other changes may be due to rotation and resting players, it is unlikely to be the case for the Argentine, given he has only played once since the start of December.

Aguero started life under Guardiola in imperious form with 11 goals in his first six games in all competitions.

However, he has only scored five times since and has missed a total of seven league games through suspension already this season.

Manchester City XI to face Burnley: Bravo, Sagna, Otamendi, Clichy, Kolarov, Fernandinho, Yaya Toure, Sterling, Navas, De Bruyne, Iheanacho.

Subs: Caballero, Silva, Aguero, Garcia, Nolito, Zabaleta, Stones