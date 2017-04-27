Jose Mourinho’s first season at Manchester United could yet prove a success if the club go on to finish inside the top four or win the Europa League to claim a place in next year’s Champions League, but he is still at risk of losing one cherished record to Pep Guardiola in the Manchester derby.

United face fierce rivals Manchester City on Thursday in their rearranged Premier League fixture with just one point between them in the table, meaning that a victory for Mourinho’s side would elevate them above Guardiola’s and into the top four.

But defeat will not only hand City the advantage in the top four battle, but it would also deal Mourinho a rare first in his career.

The Portuguese has never lost both league matches to the same side in one season, but following City’s 2-1 victory last September, Guardiola has the chance to inflict a double-defeat on his old rival in Thursday’s derby at the Etihad Stadium.

United did beat City 1-0 in the EFL Cup fourth round last October – with Mourinho’s side going on to lift the trophy earlier this year – but in nearly 17 years of management, he has never lost both ties in the league to the same team.

Mourinho’s illustrious career has seen him avoid any double-defeats when at Porto, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and his two stints with Chelsea, but the maiden campaign with United could prove to be this record’s downfall.

1/8 Phil Jones (toe) Defender suffered a broken toe after a challenge from United teammate Chris Smalling during England training, and is not yet ready to return. Getty

2/8 Chris Smalling (knee) Limped out of England training a few days after Jones and is unlikely to recover in time. Getty

3/8 Marcos Rojo (knee) Suffered a serious knee injury and will miss the rest of the season. Getty

4/8 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (knee) Ruptured his cruciate ligament in the win over Anderlecht and will miss up to nine months, ruling him out for the rest of 2017. Getty

5/8 Juan Mata (groin) Underwent surgery on his groin in March but Mourinho is hopeful he will return before the end of the season. Getty

6/8 Paul Pogba (muscle) Will miss the Manchester derby with a muscular injury after suffering fatigue from playing two games in two days. Getty

7/8 James Wilson (ACL) The striker suffered an ACL injury that will keep him out of the entire season. Getty

8/8 Ander Herrera (ankle) Picked up an ankle knock in the win over Burnley but expected to be fit for the Manchester derby. Getty

City are the only side who can end Mourinho’s record this season, with United already avoiding defeat against their remaining Premier League opposition. They managed to beat Swansea, Tottenham, Southampton and Crystal Palace before Christmas, and were held to a 1-1 draw by Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Form lies in Mourinho’s favour, with United unbeaten in 23 league matches and having suffered just one defeat in their last 20 games in all competitions which came in the FA Cup exit at the hands of Chelsea, while City have only gone three matches unbeaten after suffering defeat by the Blues at the start of the month – a result that saw Guardiola lose to the same team twice in the league for the first time in his career.

Guardiola was beaten twice in the same league season for the first time earlier this year ( Getty )

One issue for United heading into the game though is the alarmingly long injury list that Mourinho is having to cope with. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo are long-term absentees after suffering serious knee ligament damage, while Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are not ready to return – a fact that has angered Mourinho over his players’ commitment to the season.

United are also without world-record signing Paul Pogba, while Juan Mata is not yet ready to return after undergoing an operation on groin at the end of last month.