Manchester United have banned a supporter for three years for making offensive comments about disabled supporters after the club announced that 300 new spaces were to be made available for them.

The club announced two months ago that 2,600 season ticket holders were to be moved to create the new places, prompting criticism from some who said they were unhappy about being moved.

The negative sentiment expressed by one supporter on social media extended to language considered “inappropriate and offensive” by the club, who have promptly withdrawn the individual’s season ticket for the rest of 2016/17. The individual has also seen told that a “three-year suspension on attendance a home and away games” will also be imposed. The fan’s abuse remains unclear.

The extended Old Trafford disabled seating – to be completed in August - followed consultation with the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and Manchester United Disabled Supporters' Association (MUDSA) – and will be introduced in the most suitable location available, extending the current East Stand accessible platform extended across and into the Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton Stands. But it has provoked criticism.

The respected United Pages website observed that the allocation only provided 43% of the disabled allowance recommended, which was not enough to meet the demand, it annoyed those who would have to be relocated. United Pages described the solution, designed to make the comply with disabled legislation, a “fudge.”

The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust (MUST) also expressed concern about the relocation of fans, while welcoming the disabled expansion, and called on the club to provide a guarantee than the relocated fans would pay no more for their new seas until such a time that they could be found a new seat equal in value to their previous one.

The club's zero-tolerance stance was supported on social media (Getty )

But the supporter’s abuse clearly goes beyond the realms of acceptable criticism in the club’s view. The supporter has been told that the £190 remaining value of his season card will be refunded and that the decision can be appealed to the head of stadium safety.

The ban has been imposed for a ‘level 2 offence’ of official club sanctions which – among other offences – prohibit “racist, homophobic or discriminatory language.” On social media last night, there were several expressions of support for the club’s decision.

MUST said at the time of the disabled extension announcement: “We will… be making a strenuous argument for general expansion of stadium capacity. We believe Manchester United should adopt an ambitious approach which not only reclaims the capacity lost during this process but ultimately takes Old Trafford’s capacity to the largest in Europe. Manchester United and our fans deserve no less.”