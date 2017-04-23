Despite taking Manchester United to within a point of the top four, Jose Mourinho still insisted that winning the Europa League was a better route to the Champions League.

United will go into Thursday’s Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium a point behind City having gone 23 matches since their last league defeat. If they beat Pep Guardiola’s side, qualification for Europe’s elite competition will, for almost the first time this season, be in their own hands.

Nevertheless, after a surprisingly straightforward 2-0 win at Burnley who went into the fixture with a better home record than Manchester United, Mourinho played down the prospect.

1/22 Tom Heaton – 6 out of 10 The keeper made a multitude of vital saves, but he was beaten by both Martial and Rooney.

2/22 Matthew Lowton – 5 out of 10 He looked promising moving up the pitch, but defensively he was lacklustre and wasteful in possession.

3/22 Michael Keane – 6 out of 10 The defender done well today to keep the United attacks to a minimum. He stood his ground well and looked sharp.

4/22 Ben Mee – 7 out of 10 Patrolled the defensive third today – he made a handful of vital interceptions, tackled hard and worked relentlessly.

5/22 Stephen Ward – 5 out of 10 Struggled to keep up with the pace of the United side going forward, which made him look out of his depth against a side of such aptitude.

6/22 George Boyd – 6 out of 10 Boyd’s confidence was encouraging today – he looked menacing when he picked up the ball and charged at United. He forced a remarkable save out of De Gea in the early stages.

7/22 Joey Barton – 5 out of 10 Unlike we expect from Barton, he was giving the ball away far too often today. His passing was wasteful.

8/22 Jeff Hendrick – 6 out of 10 He was picking up the ball in the middle and charging into the United half confidently, which was starting the majority of Burnley moves. Encouraging to see.

9/22 Robbie Brady – 6 out of 10 As always, Brady’s deliveries were on point, which would have been lethal had United not been so dominant in the air.

10/22 Andre Gray – 6 out of 10 The striker made space for himself, ran the channels and always provided an outlet for the midfielders.

11/22 Ashley Barnes – 4 out of 10 You would be excused for not realising that Barnes was out there today. He looked lost and failed to make an impact on this fixture.

12/22 David De Gea – 6 out of 10 It was a relatively straight forward day at the office for De Gea, with very few Burnley moves going forward.

13/22 Ashley Young – 7 out of 10 He did well defensively, but he certainly proved problematic for Burnley going forward. He was pacey and pumped balls up to the strikers.

14/22 Eric Bailly – 6 out of 10 He defended well throughout, but he appeared to pick up a knock towards the end. Mourinho will be hoping that it is nothing serious.

15/22 Daley Blind – 6 out of 10 He stood up well when Burnley attacked, rather than just lunging into the challenges. This stopped countless moves from The Clarets going forward.

16/22 Matteo Darmian – 6 out of 10 Was dragged out of position from time-to-time, which allowed the Burnley wide players too much space. However, on the ball he done well and started United moves from the back.

17/22 Ander Herrera – 7 out of 10 He was a key element to almost every United move going forward. He assisted Martial’s opener.

18/22 Marouane Fellaini – 5 out of 10 He continued to give away unnecessary fouls today, which provided Burnley their best chances of the game.

19/22 Paul Pogba – 7 out of 10 The Frenchman ran the midfield today. He was picking up possession and pumping balls up to the forwards continuously.

20/22 Jesse Lingard – 7 out of 10 His excellent ability to read the game was evident. He used the width well and opened the game up, at times.

21/22 Anthony Martial – 8 out of 10 He was by far United’s best player today. He scored the first, assisted the second and proved himself to be a fitting replacement for the injured Ibrahimovic.

22/22 Wayne Rooney – 6 out of 10 The 31-year-old scored United’s second, but aside from that he played very narrow which limited the options that they had going forward.

“If we beat Celta Vigo in the semi-final, we go to the final,” the Manchester United manager said. “Yes, it is important for us to play in the Champions League but this club wants trophies. We cannot give the club the Premier League trophy but we have a 25 per cent chance to win the Europa League. I will rotate the players again to give some players a chance again.” He was blasé about Manchester United’s six-month unbeaten run, saying: “it makes up for the fact that we are not good at home”.

United may have to go to the Etihad Stadium without Paul Pogba, who boarded the team bus at Turf Moor in obvious discomfort with a leg injury.

“I don’t know if he is injured or it is just a super-accumulation of fatigue in the muscles,” said Mourinho.

“If he cannot play Thursday, he cannot play and we choose another one. We don’t cry like today. We cry because we have two important injuries, two important surgeries periods of recovery and we feel for our friends.”

Mourinho said he did not know how serious the cruciate ligament injuries to Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, sustained on Thursday night’s Europa League victory over Anderlecht, were but he did concede it would be difficult for Ibrahimovic, at the age of 35, to recover.

“It is even more sad because for Zlatan at this stage of his career it will be really, really hard and Marcos has finally got a position as a central defender in the Argentina national team,” he said.

Mourinho had rather less fond thoughts for Manchester United’s two other injured defenders, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, whom he thought should push harder to oust Eric Bailly, who had another outstanding game marshalling United’s defence.

“He was incredible,” Mourinho said of the 23-year-old Ivorian. “If I were Smalling or Jones, I would play Thursday. I wouldn’t accept one guy (Bailly) playing nine matches in a row because I am injured.

“If they have a crazy mentality, like I have, they will play. If they are safe-thinking and are surrounded by people with the mentality they have, they will want more time.”