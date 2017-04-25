Manchester will be painted either red or blue on Thursday evening when Pep Guardiola’s City host Jose Mourinho’s United in the two sides’ third clash of the season.

City beat United at the beginning of September 2-1 in the Premier League, before the Red Devils got their revenge a month later by knocking their ‘noisy neighbours’ out of the EFL Cup – a competition they went on to win.

So with it tied at a win apiece with the two sides this season, the decider on Thursday evening at the Etihad will carry even more importance, with a Champions League place up for grabs.

United, who are currently in fifth, and one point behind City in fourth, can leapfrog them into the top four with a win, while three points for City will all-but-guarantee them Champions League football.

United will have to do it without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is ruled out for the rest of the season – and possibly longer – with knee ligament damage. But out of the players currently available to both managers, who would make a combined Manchester XI?

Scroll through the gallery at the top of the page to see The Independent’s picks for a Manchester XI…