Manchester United duo Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo to miss remainder of the season

Manchester United have confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo will miss the remainder of the season after both suffering cruciate knee injuries.

Both men were stretched off during the extra-time Europa League victory over Anderlecht on Thursday night as United reached the last four of the competition.

Ibrahimovic landed awkwardly when challenging for the ball and as a result may have played his last game for the club, as his contract expires in the summer.

More to follow…