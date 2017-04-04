It felt like chaos theory at times - a night when the constituent parts of Manchester United were thrown together in random patterns in the hope that it would all turn out alright.

It just about did. The side’s 20-game unbeaten run was preserved at the death with a Zlatan Ibrahimovic penalty for an Ashley Williams handball which left you wondering, not for the first time of late, where the method to what Jose Mourinho is bringing and spending actually resides. Everton justifiably left the pitch with head in hands.

Mourinho had been presented with an injustice to rail against – the offside decision which chalked off Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s headed goal on 72 minutes when Williams had played the Swede on. But the side created very little and in the teeth of a command defensive display piloted by the Welsh international and Phil Jagielka simply offered insufficient ammunition to aid their chase for the one of the Champions League places they so cherish. Liverpool and Manchester City can now open out what is starting to look like a chasm between them and fifth placed United if they both win on Wednesday night.

Manchester United 1 Everton 1 player ratings







22 show all Manchester United 1 Everton 1 player ratings









































1/22 David de Gea – 4 out of 10 So often the saviour, could have done more to prevent Jagielka’s peculiar goal, like closing his legs for starters.

2/22 Ashley Young – 7 out of 10 Offered more offensively than most and tested Everton’s defence with several crosses, but his team-mates failed to make them count.

3/22 Marcos Rojo – 4 out of 10 A more assertive centre-half would have clattered Jagielka and won the header that lead to the goal. Too often, Rojo is not that centre-half.

4/22 Eric Bailly – 6 out of 10 Dealt with Lukaku in the brief moments he threatened United’s backline on a largely quiet night for the hosts’ defence.

5/22 Daley Blind – 5 out of 10 Ineffective going forward first half, hauled off for Paul Pogba at half-time.

6/22 Ander Herrera – 7 out of 10 One of United’s brighter sparks but even so, should have done better than hit the bar when latching onto the rebound of Blind’s first half free-kick.

7/22 Michael Carrick - 6 out of 10 Struggled to have an impact and often too conservative in his passing when United needed a fresh impetus.

8/22 Marouane Fellaini – 4 out of 10 The many United supporters who believe he simply should not be in this team had their arguments boosted. Offers little more than a target on set pieces and a mistimed tackle.

9/22 Jesse Lingard – 4 out of 10 Like Fellaini, a display to fuel his critics. Wasteful in the first-half, largely anonymous in the second.

10/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 5 out of 10 Still misses far too many opportunities for a frontman of his quality. Could have got United off to a perfect start but fluffed his lines.

11/22 Marcus Rashford – 4 out of 10 A night where his relative inexperience showed. Has good grace and plenty of time on his side to improve, at least.

12/22 Joel Robles – 8 out of 10 Recovered from a shaky display in the Merseyside derby to impress. Best save came when acrobatically denying Blind from a free-kick.

13/22 Mason Holgate – 7 out of 10 Mature performance from the youngster. Poked a low cross away from Rashford’s toes to keep it 1-0 towards the end of the first half.

14/22 Phil Jagielka – 7 out of 10 A quite remarkable finish for his goal and coped well defensively, although aided by United’s lack of pace in forward positions.

15/22 Ashley Williams – 4 out of 10 It was all going so well until that late handball. The Wales international wins a lot of plaudits, but this was another mistake in a debut Everton season peppered with them.

16/22 Leighton Baines – 6 out of 10 Played his part in a solid defensive display, but would perhaps have had more problems if facing the rested Antonio Valencia.

17/22 Idrissa Gueye – 6 out of 10 Swept up and stifled United attacks alongside Barry, though Herrera had the better of him at times.

18/22 Gareth Barry – 8 out of 10 The key man in Everton’s backs-to-the-wall resistance, did not mind getting a little dirty. Will have enjoyed one ‘experienced’ challenge on Rashford.

19/22 Tom Davies – 7 out of 10 No doubt buoyed by his new contract, the youngster was much better than at Anfield. Showed movement and intelligence breaking into the final third.

20/22 Ross Barkley – 6 out of 10 Another player who improved from Anfield, but in Barkley’s case it was not hard. If you’re being harsh, showed little creativity, but battled well.

21/22 Kevin Mirallas – 6 out of 10 Brought more invention to the line-up having sat out the majority of the derby. He and Lukaku were not on the same wavelength at times, however.

22/22 Romelu Lukaku – 5 out of 10 At times guilty of not holding the ball up well enough and inviting pressure on his team, but his all-round display was an unselfish one for the cause.

All the attention was claimed by the self-proclaimed ‘lion’ - Zlatan Ibrahimovic, back from suspension on a night when Wayne Rooney vanished even further into the periphery of Manchester United, not even in the squad to face his old side. (‘Pain in both ankles’ was the bulletin, though it was of no significance.)

But Mourinho’s side had the look and feel of predictability and bluntness about it, with nothing liquid in the approach play and no sense, with a utility player like Ander Herrera at No 10, that there was a pass in the team to unlock the game. The lion waited and the lion was fed and the lion did not always intuit when to release Marcus Rashford outside him.

Jagielka produced a remarkable finish to open the scoring ( Getty )

Everton, still stinging from an Anfield defeat to crown all others on Saturday, were the ones with the greater balance and menace. Solidity was restored with the experience of Gareth Barry - back in front of a defence minus 22-year-old Matty Pennington, who suffered on Saturday – and Ross Barkley was restored. The Englishman’s touch and pace and intuition put his afternoon across Stanley Park into sharp perspective. With the pressure off he soared.

United’s lack of edge became a problem rather than an inconvenience, when Everton went ahead. There was a freak quality about the goal – captain Phil Jagielka reaching, back to goal, for a ball which Kevin Mirallas’ corner had sent towards the back post and hooking it behind Marcos Rojo, who had lost eye contact with it, and through David de Gea’s legs into the net. But it allowed Everton to get men behind the ball and forced United to find a creative element to seize the game.

United toiled in search of an equaliser ( Getty )

The first half certainly required two big challenges from the central defensive bulwarks – Ashley Williams reacting to block out a Zlatan shot and Jagielka taking the ball from Rashford’s boot in the dying minutes. But United’s first half efforts were mainly long range and speculative, including Daley Blind’s free-kick, which Joel Robles leapt to touch wide on the half hour. Herrera, following up, clattered the ball against the crossbar from an acute angle.

Mourinho made immediate repairs, bringing Paul Pogba into the equation for the second half, though it did not look like a line-up with method to it. Herrera was shifted to the rearguard - initially to left back and eventually right back to accommodate Pogba. Henrikh Mkhitaryan materialised just beyond the hour mark, along with Luke Shaw, torched by Mourinho on Saturday, restored by him 48 hours later. Shaw – who has started one Premier League game since last October – immediately scuffed a cross. There was nothing in his 25 miniutes to suggest that Mourinho’s austerity with him has inspired. It is hard to imagine his mind was anything but scrambled.

Williams saw red for his late, game-changing handball ( Getty )

United did make some more inroads amid the melee, though the set-piece route was needed again. An Ashley Young free kick from the United left was headed by Pogba onto the Everton bar. It was when Ibrahimovic stopped to head Herrera’s 72nd cross from the right into the net that he was unfairly adjudged offside. A few scraps fell to Marouane Fellaini, one form a Zlatan knockdown, but he hauled them either high or wide.

It became a disorganised onslaught and Everton just tried to hold on as it wore on with an occasional break at pace. The best of Eric Bailly was needed to block Lukaku on ne such occasion.

The penalty at the death was marginal. Williams was adjudged to have handled when he headed Shaw’s shot onto his hand. At worst, he could be accused of allowing his hand to hang there. Mourinho knew he had got out of jail.