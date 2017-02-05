Jose Mourinho has said that Henrikh Mkhitaryan is finally showing “other things” the manager wants to see beyond the “magic”, as he claimed he initially left the playmaker out of the Manchester United side to “protect” him.

The Armenian was moved to the main number-10 role in the middle of the side’s ultimately easy 3-0 win away to Leicester City, and proved crucial, putting in a sparkling display as he scored the first goal and assisted Juan Mata’s second-half clincher.

Mkhitaryan was arguably the most high-profile of a number of players - including Anthony Martial - that the Portuguese has conspicuously sidelined in his first season at Old Trafford, and his comments could be seen as a message to them as much as an explanation for Mkhitaryan’s resurgence.

“Sometimes, the best way to protect the players is not to play them,” Mourinho said. “I think in your chair, your perspective is always … if a player is not playing, the manager is, I cannot say the word, I have to find a different word … the manager is disturbing him but it's not true.

“Sometimes we don't play players and we protect them and Mkhi [Mkhitaryan] was one of these players. He was being protected. And he was adapting.

“And I could see not just what you see – because you see the magic things he can do on the pitch – but I also see other things that I want to see and Mkhi is playing really well.”

Leicester 0 Manchester United 3 player ratings









































1/22 Kasper Schmeichel – 4 out of 10 The goalkeeper was a victim of United’s prolific strike force.

2/22 Danny Simpson – 5 out of 10 Caught out of position regularly and struggled to keep up with the winger's pace.

3/22 Wes Morgan – 6 out of 10 Kept Rashford relatively quiet, but was too motionless at times.

4/22 Robert Huth – 5 out of 10 His lack of pace allowed United’s forwards to burst through the defence on several occasions.

5/22 Christian Fuchs – 4 out of 10 Too static throughout and lacked effort. Though, he made a good tackle at the end to deny Mkhitaryan.

6/22 Danny Drinkwater – 4 out of 10 Certainly needs some shooting practice – wasted far too many chances in front of goal.

7/22 Wilfred Ndidi – 6 out of 10 Read the game well and caused United a problem when he ran with the ball.

8/22 Riyad Mahrez – 6 out of 10 When he received the ball, he made a nuisance of himself and looked confident in possession.

9/22 Shinji Okazaki – 4 out of 10 Saw very little of the ball – subbed at half time.

10/22 Ahmed Musa - 5 out of 10 Enticed a number of fouls from United, but these set pieces were usually wasted.

11/22 Jamie Vardy – 5 out of 10 Held the ball up well at times, but lacked so service so he failed to make an impact.

12/22 David De Gea – 5 out of 10 A very quiet afternoon for the keeper, with few chances coming his way.

13/22 Antonio Valencia – 7 out of 10 Created a number of United moves and assisted Ibrahimovic’s goal.

14/22 Eric Bailly – 6 out of 10 A disciplined display – remained relatively untested throughout.

15/22 Chris Smalling – 7 out of 10 Was a rock at the back today and assisted Mkhitaryan’s goal.

16/22 Marcos Rojo – 5 out of 10 Gave away a number of unnecessary fouls. Subbed at half time.

17/22 Juan Mata – 6 out of 10 Deserved his goal, but he was arguably lucky to remain on the pitch after his sliding challenge that earnt him a yellow.

18/22 Ander Herrera – 6 out of 10 It was a mediocre display by a man of such ability.

19/22 Paul Pogba – 6 out of 10 Aside from the occasional burst forward, he did not have a huge impact on the United attacks.

20/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 8 out of 10 He looked at home in the number 10 role. Read the game well, worked relentlessly and deserved his goal.

21/22 Marcus Rashford – 6 out of 10 Missed a great chance early in the first half. Was kept relatively quiet for the majority.

22/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 7 out of 10 Bagged his 20th goal of the season, created chances and made a nuisance of himself throughout.

Of the decision to put Mkhitaryan in the centre, Mourinho claimed he realised he needed to give his side more attacking freedom.

“We start with two lines of four that gave us great stability defensively. Our wingers were deeper, closer to the central midfielders. We were in control, the block was a bit lower.

“We didn't want to give them any space behind, especially when we saw [Jamie] Vardy, [Ahmed] Musa, [Riyad] Mahrez, [Shinji] Okazaki. No [Islam] Slimani, no [Leonardo] Ulloh.

“The game has completely different perspective and we did that very, very well but we lacked a little bit of creativity by playing this way. Normally, our wingers are closer to the striker.

“We have more movement behind the striker and then we decide to change and yes, we improve but then its the goal that changed the story of the game.”