Jose Mourinho has sarcastically said that defending is now seen as an “art” in England, in contrast to the criticism his title-winning teams used to receive.

Undoubtedly referencing the praise that Chelsea have enjoyed in streaking clear at the top of the Premier League while occasionally playing pragmatic counter-attacking football, the Portuguese clearly feels that is different to the coverage when he won his three titles with the same club.

“You know, my team is playing very well,” Mourinho began. “But for many, many years in my career, especially in this country, when my teams were ruthless, and when my teams were phenomenal defensively and very good on the counter-attack, I listened week after week that it was not enough, in spite of winning the title three times.

“It looks like this season to be phenomenal defensively and good on the counter-attack, is art so it was a big change in England.”

It is the second time Mourinho has so conspicuously made that point, following on from similar comments after United’s 1-1 draw away to Everton at the start of December, so it is clearly bothering him.

One big difference to then, though, is that United played such glorious attacking football in their 3-0 win over Leicester City. They cut the champions apart with three fine goals, and Mourinho was obviously quite proud of that, insisting they would never play in such a counter-attacking way.

Leicester 0 Manchester United 3 player ratings







22 show all Leicester 0 Manchester United 3 player ratings









































1/22 Kasper Schmeichel – 4 out of 10 The goalkeeper was a victim of United’s prolific strike force.

2/22 Danny Simpson – 5 out of 10 Caught out of position regularly and struggled to keep up with the winger's pace.

3/22 Wes Morgan – 6 out of 10 Kept Rashford relatively quiet, but was too motionless at times.

4/22 Robert Huth – 5 out of 10 His lack of pace allowed United’s forwards to burst through the defence on several occasions.

5/22 Christian Fuchs – 4 out of 10 Too static throughout and lacked effort. Though, he made a good tackle at the end to deny Mkhitaryan.

6/22 Danny Drinkwater – 4 out of 10 Certainly needs some shooting practice – wasted far too many chances in front of goal.

7/22 Wilfred Ndidi – 6 out of 10 Read the game well and caused United a problem when he ran with the ball.

8/22 Riyad Mahrez – 6 out of 10 When he received the ball, he made a nuisance of himself and looked confident in possession.

9/22 Shinji Okazaki – 4 out of 10 Saw very little of the ball – subbed at half time.

10/22 Ahmed Musa - 5 out of 10 Enticed a number of fouls from United, but these set pieces were usually wasted.

11/22 Jamie Vardy – 5 out of 10 Held the ball up well at times, but lacked so service so he failed to make an impact.

12/22 David De Gea – 5 out of 10 A very quiet afternoon for the keeper, with few chances coming his way.

13/22 Antonio Valencia – 7 out of 10 Created a number of United moves and assisted Ibrahimovic’s goal.

14/22 Eric Bailly – 6 out of 10 A disciplined display – remained relatively untested throughout.

15/22 Chris Smalling – 7 out of 10 Was a rock at the back today and assisted Mkhitaryan’s goal.

16/22 Marcos Rojo – 5 out of 10 Gave away a number of unnecessary fouls. Subbed at half time.

17/22 Juan Mata – 6 out of 10 Deserved his goal, but he was arguably lucky to remain on the pitch after his sliding challenge that earnt him a yellow.

18/22 Ander Herrera – 6 out of 10 It was a mediocre display by a man of such ability.

19/22 Paul Pogba – 6 out of 10 Aside from the occasional burst forward, he did not have a huge impact on the United attacks.

20/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 8 out of 10 He looked at home in the number 10 role. Read the game well, worked relentlessly and deserved his goal.

21/22 Marcus Rashford – 6 out of 10 Missed a great chance early in the first half. Was kept relatively quiet for the majority.

22/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 7 out of 10 Bagged his 20th goal of the season, created chances and made a nuisance of himself throughout.

“But my Manchester United, I don't want to change the profile of our play. This is the way we want to play, this is the way the fans want us to play, this is the way the club wants us to play but I don't want also to be the manager of a team that plays very well, creates a lot of chances and doesn't win matches. So we need to score goals and today we did.

“As I was saying with the first four chances, we scored three goals and that changed completely the story of the game. If we don't score these goals, we could be here speaking again about another draw, and draws are fine. You have very good feeling, momentum, no defeats in three months in the Premier League, so you have a great feeling but then you look to the table and the points are not there so it was very important.”