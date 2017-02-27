Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said he wants to add “two or three players” to his current squad at Old Trafford.

The 54-year-old, who has has been tasked with returning the 20-time English champions to the peak of Premier League football, clinched his first piece of silverware as manager after United were crowned EFL Cup champions at Wembley.

But Mourinho has already set his sights on winning more trophies and suggested that new additions to the side could help United make the ‘next push’ for greatness.

The Portuguese told Sky Sports after Sunday’s game: "I think with this group of players, the squad we have and the difficulties we are having during the season, I think we are more than fine.

"I think we will be ready in July to open the door for two or three good players to help us to improve our level.

"You reach a certain level of stability, you find your way to play, your philosophy and this is very important. We are stable in the way the team plays and we need one more push.

"The next push is the next transfer window. We didn't use it in the winter and we are obviously going to use it in the summer and trust the players we have.

"Like Mr Woodward was saying, we will keep a huge percentage of the players we have at this moment in the squad. We need the next push."

Speaking after the EFL Cup final, Mourinho also described it as a “relief” to win a first major trophy at United, and meet a career target, after his side beat Southampton 3-2 in a rip-roaring League Cup final.

In a forthright moment, the Portuguese revealed a hint of vulnerability as he admitted he put pressure on himself to win a trophy at every major club, and said this was a “tricky” final he had feared more than any other due to the fact his side were favourites.

“I’m very happy,” he said. “I’m very happy. I’m happy for the players, the fans. I try to put myself secondary, but the truth is it was important for me. I put pressure on myself. I try to win a major trophy at every club, so to win with Manchester United is a relief. The reality is we want more.

Manchester United vs Southampton player ratings







22 show all Manchester United vs Southampton player ratings









































1/22 David de Gea - 7 out of 10 Had no answer to Gabbiadini's strikes, but made good first half saves to deny Tadic and Ward-Prowse.

2/22 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Was given a difficult afternoon by Redmond, but utilised his experience as the game grew old.

3/22 Eric Bailly - 6 out of 10 A shaky start in which he was troubled by Bertrand's pace. Another who improved in the second half.

4/22 Chris Smalling - 7 out of 10 Had his hands full with Gabbiadini, but demonstrated fine positioning and awareness.

5/22 Marcos Rojo - 5 out of 10 Uncomfortable at left-back although he was pivotal in laying on Lingard's goal.

6/22 Ander Herrera - 8 out of 10 Oozes class at times, emphasised by his pinpoint cross for the winner. Occasionally guilty of chasing the game.

7/22 Paul Pogba - 6 out of 10 Fielded in a deeper midfield role, his bursting runs were impressive but few and far between.

8/22 Juan Mata - 5 out of 10 Saw little action and was replaced at the break for the more positioned-minded Carrick.

9/22 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 Kept a cool head to score another Wembley goal, but almost lost it when fouling Redmond when on a yellow card.

10/22 Anthony Martial - 5 out of 10 Kept under wraps by Cedric for long periods, his deliveries were questionable.

11/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 9 out of 10 The biggest man for the big occasion. Started and ended the scoring to win his first major trophy for Manchester United.

12/22 Fraser Forster - 5 out of 10 Questioned for his positioning for Ibrahimovic's free-kick, there was little he could do with the other two United goals.

13/22 Cedric - 7 out of 10 Lacked discipline at times, but impressed when on the attack and delivering from the right.

14/22 Jack Stephens - 6 out of 10 Yellow carded for a tough challenge on Martial, the youngster competed fiercely.

15/22 Maya Yoshida - 6 out of 10 Executed a great tackle to deny Lingard. Occasionally allowed his opponents too much space in the area.

16/22 Ryan Bertrand - 8 out of 10 Like Cedric on the other flank, the full-back was excellent in getting forward and crossing at pace.

17/22 Oriol Romeu - 7 out of 10 Competed well against Herrera, and almost won the tie himself with a header that crashed against the post.

18/22 Steven Davis - 8 out of 10 The captain was a delight in midfield. He held his position well and was at the heart of Southampton's best play.

19/22 Nathan Redmond - 7 out of 10 An exciting talent but too often tried to be hero, shooting when teammates were better placed.

20/22 Dusan Tadic - 7 out of 10 Had a habit of finding pockets of space between United's defence and midfield in which he could show off his close control.

21/22 James Ward-Prowse - 8 out of 10 Wonderful distribution, particularly from dead ball situations. Able to weight passes beautifully.

22/22 Manolo Gabbiadini - 9 out of 10 Southampton's new hero scored twice and had another incorrectly ruled out. Deserved to end the match as a cup winner.

“I don’t want to look at it as a platform. It’s something that happened. It’s one more game we now want to delete from our minds. It’s over, it’s finished, it’s a sense of relief. It’s one of those finals I don’t like.

"I like the finals I play before - Chelsea-United, Chelsea-Liverpool, Chelsea-Arsenal, Chelsea-Tottenham - because you are not favourites. You are playing against another big team. You don’t have more responsibility on your shoulders. It’s power against power.

"This game is tricky. They are Southampton, they are a growing club, but they are not Man United… I was afraid of this final more than the other ones because, the other ones, you go face to face and know another giant is on the other side.”

