Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Manchester United are a better, more confident side to the one that held the Reds to a 0-0 draw at Anfield last October.

Jose Mourinho’s United were still struggling to find their feet by that point, with key players such as Paul Pogba and Wayne Rooney coming under fire for their distinctively mediocre performances.

But after hitting upon a winning formula, Mourinho’s men have since gone on to flourish. The side are unbeaten in 15 and head into Sunday’s game with nine consecutive wins to their name.

“They are better and more confident than when we faced them [before],” he said.

“They are more used to each other. [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan is an example - now they can use his quality.

“He combines technical ability and tempo. It is rare. He is a good finisher with a great attitude. He is a world class player.

“It is a different side.”

The encounter between the two sides last October was largely devoid of action and high-quality football, with Mourinho implementing a defensive set-up that sought, and succeeded, to frustrate Klopp’s ‘heavy metal' approach.

“They came here to win and could have done. We were the better team but [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic had the best chance," he added.

“It is a different game. We will go to Manchester and line up so we are ready for the challenges in the game.”

Klopp also made no attempts to downplay the significance of Sunday's match, which will be the 198th encounter between the two sides. Although the German stated his men were fully aware of the history and rivalry surrounding the fixture, he hastened to add that it remained “just football”.

Klopp and Mourinho exchange a quick word before last October's encounter at Anfield ( Getty )

“I don’t have to let the players know. They are responsible," he said. "The players know more about it than me. It is not about making it bigger.

“It is very big but it is just football. There is no time to be looking for excuses, you have to be ready.”

He added: “We are excited about the opportunity to go there and show our best. Both teams are on a good run.

“United have less problems with injury but that doesn’t matter. We can win against each team - but we can lose against each team too.”

As for fellow manager Mourinho, Klopp admitted that the two share a similar passion and fire for the game.

Both are renowned for their intensity and fiercely competitive temperaments, though it is the United manager who has repeatedly found himself on the wrong side of the law this season.

Klopp said: “He was always [competitive]. He is top level but it isn’t new - we shouldn’t be surprised.

“We have the same kind of angriness. We go out there for a result, no other reason.

“Last year, I had the first time to play at Old Trafford. It was intense with a great atmosphere.”