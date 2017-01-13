It was right at the end of Jürgen Klopp’s Melwood press briefing when the F-word was used for the first time.

“Jürgen, what do you fear about Sunday?” came the question.

“Fear?” he responded, as if he’d never heard such foul language; his eyes narrowing, his lips pursing and his arms reaching out from his blue jean pockets into a fold.

“[Yes], fear.”

“Nothing, what could I fear?”

“Just that your team might not be at its best moment and Man United are up…”

Klopp proceeded to give the impression that United will face a wounded animal in Liverpool, admittedly wounded because of the injuries in his squad – but wounded too by the manner of the performance at Southampton during Wednesday night’s 1-0 defeat in the League Cup semi-final first leg.

“At this moment, anything is possible. It could be that United are not at their best level on Sunday, just nobody knows about it yet,” he said. “I don’t fear things like this. I’ve had enough time in the game to realise what happens. At this moment I’m 100 per cent positive, absolutely looking forward to the game. I’ve had so many defeats in my life, especially as a player – as a manager too, that I really know defeat is not the problem. Your reaction to it is the problem. We’ve had four days to react from a really bad game on our side by playing in a very important game. I love it. That’s how football should be: you can react immediately. So let’s think about this and not what could happen if we can’t do it.”

Klopp had earlier reminded that back when United visited Anfield in October, Liverpool were the favourites with United supposedly turning up only for slaughter. United have lost only one league game since but despite their run, they are still five points behind Liverpool. It was offered to Klopp that United would not be able to catch his team if they go to Old Trafford and win.

“I don’t care, actually,” he answered. “The last thing I think about is if they can come back and overhaul us. It would be a huge gap, of course, but they were already a few points behind a few teams at the top of the table. The season is too long, this game decides not a lot, actually. At the moment everyone thinks Chelsea will win all their games and I don’t know what they think of Tottenham. The international games come again in February and then it is difficult again. The whole of December and January for us is outstandingly intense, which we knew already, but if these two months decide the whole season what were you doing the rest of the season? There is still a lot to be done and a lot of things to fix.”

Jordan Henderson is nearing a return for Liverpool and Klopp hopes he'll be able to play his captain ( Getty )

Klopp hopes to be able to select Jordan Henderson, whose stock as a midfield shield has risen in absentia over the last few weeks because the replacements have not been able to recycle possession anywhere nearly as quickly as Liverpool’s captain.

“He adapted unbelievably good to the position so for us he is very important; maybe we relied too much on him,” Klopp admitted. “I don’t read what you write so if there is not enough credit for him do it. He can’t have any more credit in my eyes. I am completely fine and I love his attitude – it is outstanding. If he is available for the weekend it is only because of his attitude. I don’t think a lot of players would be available for this. There will be still pain, 100 per cent, but if anyone can cope with this it is him and maybe [Nathaniel] Clyney. For the rest it might be difficult.”

Coutinho returned for the Reds against Southampton ( Getty )

Klopp confirmed that like Henderson, Philippe Coutinho and Joël Matip trained on Thursday morning and that he would decide on their level of involvement depending on reactions. Should Senegal reach the latter stages of the Africa Cup of Nations, Liverpool will be without Sadio Mané until early February and this has led to suggestions Klopp will enter the transfer market.

Judging by the clarity of response to the idea, there was a real sense Klopp wanted to engage with the expectations of supporters; that Liverpool will only make a signing if he believes it constitutes a long-term benefit.

“If we had three players more: two, one – whatever, if these players were here a few weeks ago when everyone was performing and fit, this player could not have helped us in the situation. It’s good for the players to have the rhythm – to play always and to feel needed.

“We go for the right player – if he’s available and if the club he plays for wants to sell him, though that’s pretty difficult at this moment because who wants to sell high quality players? All the other players we don’t need, that’s how it is. You don’t buy a player for one or two games; that makes no sense.

“We always think about how we can strengthen the squad. There’s absolutely no issue from the owners. They do not think: winter – too much money. We only think about the right players, not any player.”