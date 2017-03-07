Manchester United announce partnership with LGBT charity Stonewall

Manchester United have joined forces with lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender charity Stonewall.

United, who become the UK's first football club to announce such a partnership, will work alongside the charity to help tackle LGBT issues in sport and society, including looking at ways inclusion and equality in the game can be improved.

The club initially teamed up with Stonewall last season before taking part in the annual Rainbow Laces campaign - Old Trafford will host the Rainbow Laces Summit later this year.

United's group managing director Richard Arnold said: "Manchester United always looks to be a leader in everything it does and we are proud to be the first sports club to sign up to TeamPride.

"The club has an ongoing commitment to equality across all areas and, with 659million followers around the world, it is our responsibility to show support and recognition to everybody who loves this football club.

"We have built up a positive working relationship with Stonewall and it's a great way for us to learn from each other and progress together as we strive for equality for all of our supporters."

United last year launched their own equality, diversity and inclusion programme, #allredallequal.

Tuesday's statement added: "Work will continue to develop with organisations such as Kick It Out, Show Racism the Red Card, Stonewall, Level Playing Field, MUDSA and many more groups as the club looks to be at the forefront of equality."