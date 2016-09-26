Antoine Griezmann has been talking about his relationship with compatriot Paul Pogba amid rumours that the pair could soon be teammates at club level as well at international level.

The 25-year-old is one of Europe’s hottest properties after leading Atletico Madrid to the Champions League final and France to the Euro 2016 final within a couple of months of each other, winning player of the tournament in the latter.

He revealed he turned down a move back to France with Paris-Saint Germain this summer but Jose Mourinho is also an admirer and has reportedly set his sights on bringing Griezmann to Old Trafford.

The Atleti forward spent the summer with Pogba during the Euros and fans will be buoyed by the high regard in which he holds the player he refers to as “my guy”.

“Pogba and I have been brought closer by the French press,” Griezmann told Spanish radio station Onda Cero. “The criticism after the Romania game made us friends.

“Pogba with the ball is a genius.”

Griezmann has also recently separated from his agent in another move which could make it easier for United to make their move for the player, with no advisor who will focus more on money than on football.

Griezmann told L’Equipe: "From now I'm going to operate without an agent.

Griezmann is joint-top of the La Liga scoring charts with five goals (Getty Images)

“But I will always have the advice of my father and also my mentor, Eric Olhats."

Olhats is a scout for Real Sociedad and discovered Griezmann at a youth tournament in Montpellier.

However, United will likely have to wait until Atletico boss Diego Simeone leaves the club, with the Frenchman keen to continue learning from him for as long as possible.

There was much speculation that Simeone would leave the Estadio Vincente Calderon this summer which worried Griezmann so much that he called his manager regularly to check it wasn’t true.

"I was afraid that this summer Simeone was [going to leave],” he said.

“I need to keep learning from him. I called him and reassured me. I need to work with Simeone, I need to learn from him and Atleti also needs him.”