Chris Smalling claims he is always ready to play with pain for club and country as he refutes Jose Mourinho criticism

Chris Smalling insists he is always ready to play through the pain barrier for club and country, despite Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho’s repeated claim from the season that a “cautious” attitude had led to players like the centre-half and Phil Jones sitting out more games than they might.

In a frustrating campaign that saw Smalling suffer two major injuries - a broken toe and a knee problem - Mourinho criticised him and other players on three separate occasions, at one point saying “Smalling doesn’t feel that he can play 100 per cent with his pain”, before adding “for the team, you have to do anything”.

That came when the 27-year-old missed November’s 3-1 win at Swansea City, just before it emerged that he had played in the October 4-0 defeat to Chelsea with a broken toe.

Smalling says that Mourinho did not know the full extent of the injury at the time, and states that he sees such interest from the manager as "a positive", insisting matches like that against Chelsea show he has ‘nothing to prove’.

Far from the Portuguese's original statement that Smalling complained he couldn’t play at 100 per cent with pain, the centre-half explained there are actually rarely occasions when he is at complete fitness.

“I think in the Chelsea game I proved that I can play with the injections,” the England international said. “To be honest, I don’t think any player is ever 100 per cent. There’s always something. Out of the whole squad, there is going to be some niggle.

“As players, it’s not always being 100 per cent. It’s about going on the pitch and doing a job. We’re always managing things - that’s why we have so many physios and getting your stretches and whatever - but yeah, nobody is ever 100 per cent.”

Smalling has been subject to public criticism from Mourinho this past year (Getty)

Pressed on how Mourinho had specifically criticised him, Smalling was clearly unwilling to get into any kind of public disagreement with his club manager, and stated that merely showed how interested the Portuguese is.

“I think he mentioned at the time I had a couple of injections because you want to play that game. Soon after that it got worse and that was when I had to have the lay-off. You always want to push yourself because you don’t want to let the players or the fans down because you train with them everyday.

How Manchester United could line up next season







11 show all How Manchester United could line up next season



















1/11 Goalkeeper – Sergio Romero With David De Gea expected to leave this summer, Romero looks set to nab the No 1 jersey, with Mourinho’s priorities lying elsewhere. The United boss sees Romero as a more-than-capable successor to De Gea given his trust in the Argentine throughout the Europa League campaign. Getty

2/11 Right-back – Antonio Valencia Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Getty Images

3/11 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty Images

4/11 Centre-back – Michael Keane Keane was allowed to leave under Louis van Gaal but has established himself as one of the best English centre-backs since. Chelsea and Liverpool are interested but it is understood Keane favours a return to Old Trafford. Getty Images

5/11 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw, despite all the public criticisms, looks set to continue as Mourinho’s first choice left-back, if he can adapt to Mourinho’s mould. The lack of other options and United’s more pressing targets mean he should start next season. Getty Images

6/11 Centre-midfield – Ander Herrera A United captain-in-waiting, Herrera was voted the club’s player of the year in his most impressive season to date. Getty Images

7/11 Centre-midfield – Blaise Matuidi Matuidi is a more viable option to Bakayako, given United’s long-term interest in him, which began under David Moyes. Bakayako is more likely to be pinched by Chelsea. AFP/Getty Images

8/11 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in Pogba’s countryman Matuidi in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Man Utd via Getty Images

9/11 Right forward – Marcus Rashford Rashford’s pace has terrified defences this season and despite him looking his best as a centre-forward it is likely that new signings will see him pushed out wide again to accommodate them, as he did at the start of this season. Man Utd via Getty Images

10/11 Left forward – Antoine Griezmann Griezmann’s role will likely change throughout the season, given that he can operate equally as well as a central striker as he can out wide. Now United have Champions League football, he is more likely to leave than not but it’s whether Atletico can pull on his heartstrings and get him to stay or not. Getty Images

11/11 Centre-forward – Andrea Belotti The Torino striker is wanted to play just ahead of Griezmann and United will be hoping to sign him for far less than his buyout clause of around £85m. Chelsea are also interested but he is someone United feel they can beat the Premier League champions to. Getty Images

“I think obviously at the time I had done the injury and then I played on and there was obviously a break. Obviously he didn’t know the full extent at that time. You just keep playing until literally physically you can’t and that was the story with the break. But I don’t think he knew the full picture then and once it was cleared up it was all good.”

Smalling said Mourinho did not apologise, but that there was no need to.

Smalling said he had not received an apology from Mourinho (Getty)

“No, it’s just professional. All of us professionals, we want to play and no player wants not to play - that was all just ‘professional’ get on with the rehab and then get out as quick as you can.

“If he wasn't interested, I think he would just leave you alone and he wouldn't say any of these things. So I take it as a positive, as a challenge to get back as quick as I can – which I would have done anyway regardless of whatever was said.

“I don't think I've got anything to prove as such. He knows my character, he knows what type of player I am and that's not changed.

“It’s just an unfortunate season with injuries. Now I am fit and ready to go.”