Eric Cantona surprised Manchester United supporters who were attending a night on his current speaking tour by hailing former Leeds United and Liverpool midfielder Gary McAllister as his greatest-ever teammate.

The pair played together at Leeds during the 1991/92 season, winning the First Division title under Howard Wilkinson before it was replaced by the Premier League as English football’s top flight.

Cantona crossed the Pennines the following November, where he became the central figure of Sir Alex Ferguson’s first great United side.

The former France international teamed up with the likes of Roy Keane, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs during his time in Manchester, winning four league titles and two FA Cups in the process.

However, when asked to name the best player he ever played alongside, Cantona harked back to his days in Yorkshire and chose McAllister, who turned out for two of United’s fiercest rivals.

McAllister stayed on at Leeds for four further years following Cantona’s departure, eventually leaving for Coventry City in 1996.



The Scottish midfielder left Highfield Road upon Coventry's relegation from the Premier League in 2000 and, at the age of 35, signed for Gerard Houllier’s Liverpool on a free transfer.

McAllister then enjoyed a brief but successful spell at Anfield, scoring key goals in the 2001 ‘treble’ of League, FA and UEFA Cups.

Though he stayed for just one more season, McAllister is fondly remembered on Merseyside and currently works as an ambassador for the club.

When Cantona selected McAllister, sections of the crowd at the Bournemouth International Centre reportedly booed his choice.

Cantona is currently on a speaking tour, with events to be held this later this week in Salford and London.