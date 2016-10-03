Jose Mourinho felt Manchester United's home draw with Stoke could easily have been a walkover but refused to criticise his side's finishing.

The Potters came to Old Trafford at the foot of the Premier League table and with the worst goal difference in the division, minus 11, but United were unable to punish them and had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Substitute Anthony Martial curled into the corner moments after stepping off the bench and Stoke's Joe Allen rammed home from close range eight minutes from time to equalise.

Paul Pogba had three wonderful chances to find the net, heading the best against the crossbar in the closing minutes, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Jesse Lingard also failed to beat the impressive Lee Grant.

"I'm happy with the performance but when the result should be 5-0 or 6-0 and it is 1-1 then the happiness disappears," said Mourinho.

"I think it was our best performance in terms of the football we played, the creation of chances, the consistency.

"In this moment it should not be just three points but a fat result.

"From minute one everything was beautiful. The first chance, the one Paul missed, was beautiful football.

"In the second half he hits the post (crossbar), the save down low in the corner...beautiful football.

"I'm very frustrated but the performance was there."

Mourinho is not always forgiving when his teams falter but on this occasion he praised 33-year-old Grant, on loan from Derby, rather than highlight flaws in the home dressing room.

1/22 David de Gea Didn't have much to do but fluffed his lines when called upon and let Stoke equalise. 5

2/22 Antonio Valencia Not overly busy and managed to keep his shirt rigorously tucked in all game. 6

3/22 Eric Bailly A solid game, continues to impress. 6

4/22 Chris Smalling Not much to do but reliable enough. 6

5/22 Daley Blind Give us this day our Daley Blind. The versatile Dutchman was reliable as ever. 6

6/22 Ander Herrera Should he have been sent off? Let Robbie Savage debate that. As it was he had a decent game. 6

7/22 Paul Pogba What does £100m get you these days? A decent if largely uninspiring game against Stoke, that’s what. 6 Jesse Lingard: An encouraging performance before being subbed in the second half. 6

8/22 Jesse Lingard An encouraging performance before being subbed in the second half. 6

9/22 Juan Mata Subbed for Rooney in the second half, but solid enough before that. 6

10/22 Marcus Rashford Oh he’s quite good isn't he? Always lively but couldn't get on the scoresheet. 6

11/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Denied on multiple occasions, a frustrating afternoon, particularly for anyone who made him their Fantasy Football captain. 6

12/22 Lee Grant He might have a name straight out of a 90s boyband but he had a stormer in goal. 8

13/22 Glen Johnson Lively going forward, occasionally suspect in defence - I feel like we know this about Glen Johnson by now. 6

14/22 Ryan Shawcross Largely kept United at bay, solid enough. 6

15/22 Bruno Martins Indi Continues to look a good signing for Stoke. 6

16/22 Erik Pieters Reliable if a little uninspiring. 6

17/22 Geoff Cameron Unlucky that his great tackle provided the assist for United’s goal. 6

18/22 Glenn Whelan Played to the best of his abilities but wasn't exactly superlative. 6

19/22 Xherdan Shaqiri The Alpine Messi? Not on the basis of this. Could do better. 6

20/22 Joe Allen Smashed it in from a yard out to equalise, got fouled a lot. Solid game. 7

21/22 Marko Arnautovic Sulked quite a lot and got subbed in the second half. Not his best game. 6

22/22 Wilfried Bony Where is the striker who terrified defences at Swansea? Not here today. 6

"I never criticise my players for missing chances. Their goalkeeper was man of the match, deservedly," he noted.

The result was a welcome one for Stoke boss Mark Hughes, whose side have endured an unexpected bumpy start to the season.

On this occasion Allen ensured they never stopped fighting, scoring his second in as many games to cap an impressive shift in midfield.

Hughes hailed his fellow Welshman's impact.

"Joe was immense and he's been excellent since he came to the club," he said.

"I knew I was getting a good player, clearly because I spent £13million on him, but sometimes you don't understand how good a player is until they're in the building and you work with them day in, day out.

"He's an intelligent player, great energy levels and good awareness of situations. He knows how to affect situations, so we've got an excellent player."

He also praised Allen's character, having declined to dramatise a nasty-looking foul that only earned Ander Herrera a yellow card.

Hughes said: "At the time I thought it was mistimed to say the least. Credit to Joe, he didn't make a meal of it."

