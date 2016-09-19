When Jose Mourinho arrived at Manchester United he made a promise, a promise that perfect sense to anyone who watched Wayne Rooney over the previous few months, not least at Euro 2016. “For me, Wayne will be a No 9 or a No 10, or a number nine-and-a-half,” Mourinho said, “but with me he will never be a No 6, not even a No 8.” Seven games later, when United went to Watford on Sunday, Rooney was back in midfield.

It was a startling compromise from a manager who sees himself as such a strong personality. It was not quite the same admission of weakness as when Sam Allardyce said that Rooney could play wherever he wanted for England, but the result was the same.

Rooney was dismal at Vicarage Road on Sunday afternoon, playing alongside Paul Pogba in a midfield three. Watford were too busy for him, and his touch and passing were shown up again. Even the simple diagonal, his nominal speciality, was flying out of play.

Rooney was completely unable to set the tempo of game, to create chances, to make space for others, to threaten goal himself, in short, everything you would expect from an attacking midfielder in one of the Premier League’s biggest sides.

Since taking over at United Mourinho has discussed a plan to slowly phase Rooney out over the course of the season, as he did with Frank Lampard and Ashley Cole when returning to Chelsea in 2013-14. That approach makes political sense. But his team needs Mourinho to act now.

1/22 Heurelho Gomes - 7 out of 10 Made a number of good saves, looked good in the air from set pieces and could do very little about the close range goal – all round it was a good performance from the Brazilian. Getty Images

2/22 Craig Cathcart - 6 out of 10 Done the simple things well and supplied a key element to a very strong Watford defence. AFP/Getty Images

3/22 Sebastian Prodl - 8 out 10 Was an influence defensively and going forward. He won a large amount of aerial balls and looked strong in his tackles throughout. Fantastic performance. AFP/Getty Images

4/22 Miguel Britos 6 out 10 He done well with the ball at his feet, but he was getting caught out from time to time by the United forwards. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Daryl Janmaat - 6 out of 10 His effort rate was faultless throughout, and he got a good assist. He done well today and held his own. Getty Images

6/22 Valon Behrami 6 out of 10 Dealt with Pogba well and patrolled the pitch well. He looked strong and comfortable in possession. Getty Images

7/22 Etienne Capoue 7 out of 10 He continued this seasons fine form today, as he terrorised the United defence all dya and got a goal as a reward for his efforts. Getty Images

8/22 Jose Holebas 6 out of 10 He dealt with Rashford well and looked strong defensively throughout. There was a joyous simplicity about his defending that closed down a number of United attacks. Getty Images

9/22 Roberto Pereyra - 6 out of 10 He done well whilst in possession and proved a problem for the United defence, but from time to time he was making the wrong passing decisions. Getty Images

10/22 Troy Deeney - 8 out of 10 He won numerous headers throughout, looked energetic throughout and scored the final penalty to seal the deal. Getty Images

11/22 Odion Ighalo - 7 out of 10 Despite an early open-goal miss, he put a fantastic shift in for his side and his work rate is faultless. Getty Images

12/22 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 After repeating his mid week mistake, there is certainly room for improvement when it comes to his decision making. Getty Images

13/22 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Looked quick and strong – he done the simple things right but passes at times were sloppy. Getty Images

14/22 Erc Bailly - 6 out of 10 He didn’t see too much of the ball, but when was in possession, he looked comfortable and confident. His positioning was sometimes questionable. Getty Images

15/22 Chris Smalling - 4 out of 10 After being brought into the side for his aerial ability, he failed to beat the Watford strikers and lost a number of balls in the air. Getty Images

16/22 Luke Shaw - 7 out of 10 His speed was crucial today and he made a number of important challenges – looked good. Man Utd via Getty Images

17/22 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10 Was brought into the side to patrol the middle of the park and win the aerial balls – but he was repeatedly beat in the air and made a number of questionably/risky challenges. Getty Images

18/22 Paul Pogba - 4 out of 10 Despite an early strike hitting the woodwork, he struggled to find his feet and prove why he is the worlds most expensive signing. Passes were sloppy and his challenges were clumbsy. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Anthony Martial - 6 out 10 Looked confident and was causing a threat until he was subbed for a head injury. Getty Images

20/22 Wayne Rooney - 5 out of 10 Looked uncomfortable in his new position, but started to find his feet as the game progressed. Looked uncomfortable in possession and lacked attacking prowess. Getty Images

21/22 Marcus Rashford - 6 out of 10 Looked lost on the wing and struggled to prove his potential, but his goal brang his side a glimpse of hope. Getty Images

22/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 5 out of 10 He had a few chances, but was unable to convert. He wasn’t as involved as a player like Zlatan shoud be – he needs to do better. Getty Images

United have the most expensive footballer of all time in Paul Pogba and yet he is being constrained by a team set up to accommodate Rooney. United should be a platform for Pogba’s unique range of skills and yet he is the one having to do the dirty work for a lesser player. With no Rooney in the side, Mourinho could introduce a genuine midfielder instead, Michael Carrick or Ander Herrera, and the team would be far better for it. The struggle to create chances from open play, their biggest single problem, would surely improve.



It was clear from day one, the 3-1 win at Bournemouth, that playing Pogba, Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic together was unsustainable. Pogba needs space in midfield, and if Ibrahimovic needs a partner then it is Marcus Rashford, who is quick, rather than Rooney who is not. The evidence since has said the same. Rooney makes this team, and his team-mates, worse not better. Mourinho has tried him up front and tried him in midfield. Next week he should try him on the bench.