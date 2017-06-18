Former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson has thrown down the gauntlet to his old club, urging Jose Mourinho’s men to “accept the challenge of beating the best” ahead of the new season.

Having been tipped to compete for the Premier League last term, United failed to live up to expectation during their first season under Mourinho.

The club struggled for consistency in the league, finishing on 69 points in sixth, but were still able to secure a return to the Champions League by clinching a first Europa League title last month.

Mourinho and his men are expected to mount a better title challenge for the 2017/18 season but first the side face an intense pre-season.

The Portuguese will be able to gauge his side’s development on the club’s tour to the US, which sees them play Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City in the International Champions Cup.

They take on Champions League winners Real for a second time when they meet in the European Super Cup on August 8.

And Ferguson believes that these pre-season encounters will serve as fitting preparations for the club's title challenge as Mourinho aims to become the first manager since the Scotsman to lift the Premier League trophy at United.

Jose Mourinho's men is looking to claim United's first league title since Ferguson retired (Getty Images)



The 75-year-old made clear that Mourinho’s men have to be ready for the challenges ahead.

“The great thing about United is you’ve got to accept the challenge of beating the best,” he told ManUtd.com. “The expectation is always there and the matches we’ll face in the ICC are all big ones.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How will United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right-back – Antonio Valencia Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Getty Images

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty Images

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof is now fully expected to join the club from Benfica after the international break. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw, despite all the public criticisms, looks set to continue as Mourinho’s first choice left-back, if he can adapt to Mourinho’s mould. The lack of other options and United’s more pressing targets mean he should start next season. Getty Images

7/12 Holding midfield – Fabinho Progress has been made with Fabinho but they are trying to move quickly as Monaco do not want to lose many of their first-team stars.

8/12 Centre-midfield – Ander Herrera A United captain-in-waiting, Herrera was voted the club’s player of the year in his most impressive season to date. Getty Images

9/12 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Man Utd via Getty Images

10/12 Attacking midfield – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

11/12 Centre-forward – Alvaro Morata Terms are agreed with Morata with the only stumbling block left to be agreed being the transfer fee, which is understood to be close. Getty

12/12 Centre-forward – Andrea Belotti The Torino striker is wanted to help fill the void of the departing Zlatan and United will be hoping to sign him for far less than his buyout clause of around £85m. Chelsea are also interested but he is someone United feel they can beat the Premier League champions to. Getty Images

“It’s very good for the younger players to come into this type of competition in terms of preparing to be a Manchester United player.

“The more intense the challenge they can get, the better prepared they will be when facing Manchester City in an important league match or Real Madrid or Barcelona in Europe.

“The preparation to play in games as big as that can be started in pre-season tournaments like the ICC, which is fantastic.”