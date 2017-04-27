Wayne Rooney has insisted he still has “a lot to offer” to Manchester United, contrary to suggestions that the 31-year-old’s Old Trafford career is drawing to a close.

Manager Jose Mourinho has overlooked Rooney’s services this season, turning instead to veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

But the Swede’s recent knee injury is expected to open the door to Rooney who argues he can still “contribute quality, composure, experience and know-how” to the United side.

1/13 Breakthrough goal - 2002 Five days before his 17th birthday, Wayne Rooney scored a wonder goal against Arsenal in 2002 as the world realised his talent. Getty

2/13 Switch to United - 2004 A £25.6m fee was soon agreed with Manchester United - despite interest from Newcastle - as Rooney switched Goodison Park for Old Trafford in 2004. Getty

3/13 On the international stage - 2004 It got better for the powerful striker when he scored four goals in as many matches at Euro 2004. Getty

4/13 The stunning goals continue - 2005 It wasn't long before Rooney had become a mainstay in Sir Alex Ferguson's United side, typified by his olley against Newcastle at Old Trafford. Getty

5/13 The red mist descends - 2006 Always a cantankerous player, Rooney's demons haunted him at the 2006 World Cup in Germany as he was sent off for a stamp against Portugal. Getty

6/13 First of many titles - 2007 Rooney had to wait until 2007 for his first taste of Premier League glory, scoring 14 goals as United lifted the title in 2008. Getty

7/13 European glory - 2008 A year later, Rooney was invaluable to Ferguson again as the north west outfit defeated Chelsea in Moscow on penalties to win the Champions League. Getty

8/13 Controversy returns - 2010 As England struggled to a 0-0 draw against Algeria in South Africa, the former Everton striker told supporters exactly what he thought about them into camera. Getty

9/13 World Cup woe - 2012 Despite finally scoring for England at a World Cup in 2014, Rooney was unable to prevent a torrid group stage exit under Roy Hodgson in Brazil. Getty

10/13 Contract talks - 2012 Rooney twice risked incurring the wrath of Ferguson during their time together, famously truning down a contract offer and threatening to leave until better terms were presented. Getty

11/13 Success continues - 2013 In Ferguson's final season in charge, Rooney helped lift another Premier League title in 2013 alongside strike partner Robin van Persie. Getty

12/13 Record breaker - 2015 In 2015, Rooney broke Sir Bobby Charlton's England goalscoring record with his 50th international goal from a penalty in a Euro 2016 qualifying match against Switzerland. Getty

13/13 Switch to midfield - 2016 As Rooney began to age, then-United manager Louis van Gaal switched Rooney into midfielder where he helped the club lift the FA Cup in the Dutchman's last game in charge. Getty

Indeed, the England international started for the first since March in the 2-0 win at Burnley on Sunday in which he clinched the visitors’ second goal.

And in spite of his age and limited game-time, Rooney is adamant he can continue to play at the top level for another three years at least.

In an interview with Sky Sports, he said: "I feel I can contribute quality, composure, experience, and know-how, how to get over the line, whether it's to win the league or finish top four or get to the final. That's a lot of experience I can contribute to the team.

"Of course it's good to be back. I want to be back playing, and hopefully between now and the end of the season and leave a mark on the games I play."

Asked if he can still play at the top for another two or three years, Rooney replied: "Yes. Even longer I think. Everyone mentions that age, I'm 31, not an old person. Of course, I've played a lot of games.

"Who knows, not playing so many games this season might benefit me."

Numerous critics have called time on Rooney’s career over the years but the United captain insists he remains as determined as ever and is willing to work hard to prove his worth to Mourinho.

Rooney said: "I think that's happened for the last few years. All I can do is keep working, keep trying to prove people wrong. I work hard in training, and I just have to wait and get my chance, as I did against Burnley.

"I know I'm good enough to play at the top level. People have their opinions, which I respect, and I have mine."

Regarding his future at United specifically, Rooney was again tight-lipped about the next chapter in his career.

"I think I answered that question in February," he added. "My focus at the minute is helping us reach the Europa League final, and to win it, and help us get to the top four. That's my focus at the minute.

"I think I've got a lot to offer, and as I keep saying, I'm looking forward to these next few games, get a few under my belt, and get to where I want to be at the end of the season and see what happens there."

