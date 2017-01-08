Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reflected after Wayne Rooney had equalled Sir Bobby Charlton’s 249-goal club record for the club that Marcus Rashford is capable of matching it, even though the modern nature of the game appears to make that a remote possibility.

“I see [matching 249 being] really difficult. I don't know, who knows?” Mourinho said before considering the 19-year-old, who is a year older than the manager realised. "Marcus, he is 18. If he plays Man United until the end of his career, maybe Marcus can do it but Rooney scored a lot of goals."

The tribute came despite Rashford intermittently incurring the manager’s wrath during Saturday’s easy 4-0 win over Reading, because of profligacy in front of goal and in possession. Jaap Stam’s side’s abysmal defending gifted the teenager two late goals, after Anthony Martial and Rooney had set United on their way.

Mourinho refused to bite on the suggestion that Rooney might play out the remaining two years of his United contract and claimed that he did not know how long the 31-year-old’s £250,000-a-week deal had to run.

"I don't even know his current deal,” Mourinho said, laughing. “I am not worried with my players' contracts. I leave this to [executive vice chairman] Mr [Ed] Woodward to deal with." When it was put to the manager that Rooney had two years of his deal to run, Mourinho said: "I have three. No! I have two, I have two! Similar as me!"

Rooney is to be respected for his approach to the FA Cup Third Round occasion as much as the tally of 249, which United’s official statistician Cliff Butler insists equals the record, since Charlton’s two goals against Verona in the Anglo-Italian Cup don’t count. The Verona goals were not scored in first class competition. Lesser individuals than Rooney would have withdrawn their goodwill having been removed to the wrong side of Mourinho’s starting XI of choice, as he has.

1/21 Sergio Romero – 5 out of 10 It was an incredibly easy day at the office for Romero, who remained untested throughout.

2/21 Ashley Young – 6 out of 10 It was a disciplined display, with his attacking nature causing problems for the Reading defence down the right.

3/21 Chris Smalling – 7 out of 10 Battled relentlessly and created a number of chances from his clearances at the back.

4/21 Marcos Rojo – 5 out of 10 Was subbed in the early stages of the game due to an injury.

5/21 Daley Blind – 5 out of 10 Was beat by McCleary on occasions, but aside from that he did make a number of crucial interceptions and challenges

6/21 Marouane Fellani – 6 out of 10 He battled persistently in the middle of the park which broke down Reading’s moves at times.

7/21 Michael Carrick – 6 out of 10 Provided service up to the United forwards throughout and his experience was visible out there. He led by example.

8/21 Juan Mata – 7 out of 10 He was a key element to almost every United attack, but his shooting needs improve significantly.

9/21 Wayne Rooney – 9 out of 10 His early goal made club history and his performance today reflected this. He was energetic, determined and created numerous chances. He was a joy to watch.

10/21 Anthony Martial – 8 out of 10 His fine run of form continued today, with his pace proving unbearable for the Reading defence. He deserved his goal and created a number of United moves.

11/21 Marcus Rashford – 9 out of 10 The young prospect again proved his worth in the starting 11 today, with his unforgiving pace, clever runs and tantalising touches when in possession.

12/21 Ali Al-Habsi – 5 out of 10 It was a tough day for the 35-year-old who was under constant pressure from the off, but there is no excuse for his mistake that gave them their fourth goal.

13/21 Chris Gunter - 5 out of 10 Made a number of crucial tackles, but as the skipper, he should have done more to raise the tempo and determination of his side.

14/21 Liam Moore – 5 out of 10 For a man of such ability, it was a tiresome performance today. He created very few chances and made a habit of losing possession.

15/21 Joey Van Den Berg – 6 out of 10 It was a disciplined display from the 35-year-old, but he was outplayed in the middle of the field at times.

16/21 Tyler Blackett – 5 out of 10 Failed to make any real impact on the game against his former club, despite confident talk prior to the game.

17/21 Danny Williams – 6 out of 10 He battled relentlessly, sparking a particular feud with Fellaini. The 27-year-old appeared to be a well-needed influence in the Reading side.

18/21 George Evans – 7 out of 10 The youngster showed glimpses of brilliance today, with clever through balls and a number of impressive touches.

19/21 Garath McCleary – 7 out of 10 Even when his side was battling a four-goal deficit, he continued to charge forward and attempt his skilful runs. He caused United problems at times.

20/21 Liam Kelly – 6 out of 10 He looked comfortable and composed in possession. He created chances for the visitors and proved himself to be a promising prospect.

21/21 Yann Kermorgant – 5 out of 10 He lacked any kind of service, so was unable to show his ability. The United defence simply played him out of the game.

Rooney had not been a better player to work with than Mourinho had imagined, the manager said.

"No. No, I was expecting this. In spite of not working with him, I had always a good relation with him. I always had a good feeling with him - a good professional, a team player. I saw him always sacrificing for the team.

"He played against me when I was in Madrid. He played almost left-back. I always saw him sacrifice for the team and with me he is the same. He is on the bench, he comes in. He plays, he doesn't play, but always positive with the group, a good captain, so I am really happy."

Phil Jones – a first half substitute for Marcos Rojo who will undergo tests on a muscular injury on Monday – said Rooney was “taken for granted” too much.

“We were all rooting for him to break that record and he has equalled it,” said Jones, ahead of a week in which United entertain Hull City in the League Cup semi-final on Tuesday and Liverpool on Sunday.

"He has been a fantastic servant not just for Manchester United and England but football in general. He is a player who people idolise and look up to all credit to him. I remember [his hat-trick against Fenerbahce in 2004] and I remember being sat at home watching on TV when he scored [his first Premier League goal] for Everton against Arsenal [beating] David Seaman from 30 yards, [after the ball] hit the bar and went in.

“He’s a special player. At the moment he gets his share of criticism but he’s a phenomenal player and has been for many years. And we should embrace him while he’s here because he won’t be around for ever.”