Wayne Rooney could look to leave Manchester United due to his lack of playing time, according to former team-mate Paul Scholes.

United skipper Rooney, who surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton's club goal-scoring record last month, has not started a Premier League game since December 17 and was linked with a move to China during the transfer window.

The 31-year-old has two more seasons to run on his contract but former United midfielder Scholes is not sure the England captain will see out his deal at Old Trafford.

"If it carries on going the way it is, I can't (see him staying for two more years)," Scholes told the Daily Mail.

"Maybe it will be reassessed at the end of the season if he's in and out of the team. I don't see him as a player who will accept that. He will want to be at a team where he's playing every week.

"No one will be more frustrated than Wayne at not playing. Being a sub will be driving him up the wall.

"It will be killing him just coming in for the Europa League or the FA Cup. But it's up to him to get his head down and prove he can play in the big games."

Rooney and his team-mates sit sixth in the Premier League with 13 games left but Scholes backed manager Jose Mourinho to lead the club to a top-four finish.

"It's been a massive improvement from what we've seen in the last couple of years," the former England midfielder said about Mourinho's reign.

"I watch them now and have no doubt they'll finish in the top four. They're playing the best out of the top six with Chelsea and you have to fancy them to finish second or third."