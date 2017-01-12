Never one to shy away from his own talent and worth, Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims he has already conquered English football.

The 35-year-old has comfortably proven his critics wrong in the Premier League after amassing a total of 18 goals from 28 games so far.

And although the Swede continues to trail Diego Costa’s goalscoring tally by one, the forward insists he’s not set himself any personal targets – largely because he has already shown he can succeed in England.

Instead, Ibrahimovic insists he remains focused on overhauling Chelsea in the title race.

“I'm not chasing anybody," he said. "I'm chasing the head trophy - the Premier League. That is my aim.

"The individual things come as part of the main objective because that is like a bonus for every individual player.

"If the collective does well, then the individuals will do well. I try to help the team and try to do what I'm best at - scoring goals, playing good and creating chances for my team-mates.

"As long as I can do that, I know I will help my team.

"I have no individual targets because that I did already after three months in England. I conquered England - it took three months."

Ibrahimovic has been intrinsic to Jose Mourinho’s frontline this season. With 13 league goals to his name, the forward is United’s top scorer and has helped fire the side to an impressive nine-match winning run.

United may remain 10 points off the pace but the former Barcelona player insists his team are ready to capitalise on any mistakes their rivals make.

"The last one-and-a-half months have shown the right way," he told the club's official website.

"The gap has been bigger, but now it's better. So we are closer to that now.

"We wait for the other teams to have their dips, to make their mistakes, and we will be there.

"We will give them hard work until then because I think the second half of the season is the decisive one and that will decide.

"Whatever you want, wherever you will come, let's see what we want. I know what we want. We want to show it."