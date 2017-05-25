Zlatan Ibrahimovic coy over Manchester United future

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has refused to confirm whether he will remain at Manchester United next season, throwing his future at Old Trafford into further doubt.

The forward was forced to watch from the sidelines as United beat Ajax 2-0 in the Europa League final to claim their 42nd major title and book a place in next season’s Champions League.

This didn’t stop the 35-year-old from joining in with the celebrations at the Friends Arena, but Ibrahimovic refused to be drawn on his future at the club as he spoke to the press after the final whistle.

Ajax vs Manchester United player ratings







22 show all Ajax vs Manchester United player ratings









































1/22 Andre Onana - 6 Was little he could have done about United's first but could have more assertive for the second.

2/22 Joel Veltman - 6 Got forward well and was quick to press. Solid on the back foot too but could have done more going forward.

3/22 Davinson Sánchez - 6 Guilty of some sloppy passing and decision-making but redeemed himself as the game wore on. Notably impressed with two fantastic recoveries to limit the damage.

4/22 Matthijs de Ligt - 7 Looked far more assured and confident than his older partner. Firm in his challenges and looked remarkably comfortable going up against United's big names. A few mistakes here and there but a promising display in all.

5/22 Jairo Riedewald - 6 Got forward more but his side would have benefited from deliveries.

6/22 Davy Klaassen - 6 Had limited say on the game. Kept the Ajax midfield ticking over but it wasn't to be enough.

7/22 Lasse Schöne - 6 Enjoyed plenty of possession but, like so many of Ajax's players, struggled to make more of it.

8/22 Hakim Ziyech - 6 Did well to open up the game for Ajax with his expansive passing. Unable to offer little more, though.

9/22 Bertrand Traoré - 7 One of the few Ajax players capable of penetrating United's backline. Threatened with his pace and weaving runs. Kept United defence on their toes.

10/22 Kasper Dolberg - 5 An underwhelming evening from the forward. Had very little impact on the game and looked far too isolated. Taken off after the hour mark.

11/22 Amin Younes - 7 Showed his potential early on after getting the better of Herrera with some quick feet. Easy to see what he’s been called up to the Germany squad. Faded as the game wore on though.

12/22 Sergio Romero - 6 Rarely tested by the opponents. Safe pair of hands when called upon.

13/22 Antonio Valencia - 8 A captain's performance from Valencia. Embraced the responsibility of leading out his men and led by example. Made all the right decisions and was rock for the full 90 minutes.

14/22 Chris Smalling - 7 Dominated in the air and impressed with his defensive reading of the game.

15/22 Daley Blind - 7 Held his ground at the back and seemed to enjoy his battles with Ajax's front men. Solid throughout. Passing on point, too.

16/22 Matteo Darmian - 6 Struggled to cope with Traore's pace for much of the match and was beaten on more than one occasion by the forward. Nothing disastrous, though.

17/22 Ander Herrera - 7 Broke up Ajax's play as expected and linked up well with United's players ahead of him.

18/22 Paul Pogba - 8 Enjoyed a strong start and went on to dominate from the centre of the park. A fortunate goal but seized the opportunity to get his shot off. He looked fresh, lively and willing to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

19/22 Juan Mata - 6 Went under the radar somewhat. Stuck to the basics and drew some fouls but nothing standout from the Spaniard.

20/22 Marouane Fellaini - 7 Could have added a third later on in the game but squandered his chance. Aggressive and assured, it was a typical performance from the Belgian.

21/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 Fulfilled his defensive duties and was a menace going forward. Took his goal to double United's lead.

22/22 Marcus Rashford - 7 Lively start but once Ajax adapted to his pace, the youngster became more isolated. Nonetheless, after United’s second he enjoyed a far greater say on the match with his quick running. Excellent first touch on occasion, too.

And although the former Barcelona man claimed that his rehabilitation is on course, he would not say where he will be playing next season.

“In a few weeks I'll be back in the field,” said Ibrahimovic. “Where? Let's see.”

Despite suffering serious knee ligament damage against Anderlecht month, the Swede has vowed to “come back even stronger” from his injury and ruled out any chance of retirement.

Ibrahimovic is expected to be missing for the next eight months, with United now in the market for a new and younger striker.

The Manchester club are thought to be targeting Romelu Lukaku and Antoine Griezmann as long-term options.

As for Wednesday night’s game, Ibrahimovic expressed his regret at not being able to take part in the game but insisted that the victory was the “most important thing”.

Ibrahimovic, who scored the winning goals at Wembley as United won the EFL Cup and Community Shield this season, said: “I had a different role. I supported the team, but what matters is that we won. That's the most important thing because this is a collective trophy.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic buggied through the stadium ahead of Europa League final

“You win and lose together. Now we raised another trophy, which is the third this year of the five available.

“When you win, you are always good, you don't feel even more pain. I regret not being able to play this game. It is normal, I wanted to be on the pitch but the situation is this.”

