Zlatan Ibrahimovic managed to grab the attention even on Christmas Day as the Manchester United striker celebrated in a typically enigmatic style.

The 35-year-old released a video of himself wearing only underpants outside in the dark, lying down in the snow and creating a 'snow angel'.

Ibrahimovic spent time in his home country of Sweden earlier this month, which is when he may have encountered the snow, given temperatures in Manchester this week have been unusually mild.

After the Instagram video shows the former Paris St Germain player making the angel shape in the snow, Ibrahimovic performs four sit-ups before climbing up and running off camera, shivering.

On Saturday he posted film of a roaring fire, accompanied by the message "Merry Christmas", and his latest video was accompanied by an idiosyncratic slogan - "Dare to Zlatan".

It had been viewed three million times in its first 14 hours online.

In-form striker Ibrahimovic was expected to train with United on Christmas Day, ahead of the Boxing Day home fixture against Sunderland.

