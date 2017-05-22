Manchester United have announced their latest pre-season fixture meaning they are set for seven games in just 19 days this summer.

The Red Devils will face Sampdoria in a friendly at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on August 2 and is the seventh fixture of a packed summer schedule.

Jose Mourinho's men begin with five matches in the United States, against the LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City in the first-ever derby held outside of the UK.

They are then set to head to Norway to face Valerenga in Oslo at the end of July.

United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward said on Monday: "The team has a good variety of games over the summer, playing in great stadiums and allowing a large number of our global family of fans to see live games across the world.

"The pre-season programme has been put together to ensure the manager and his squad have a great platform to prepare for next season with games against top class opposition."

Mourinho was highly critical of United's summer tour of the Far East last summer when the club's meeting with City was cancelled at the 11th hour due to the poor condition of the pitch in Beijing.

Full schedule:

Sat 15 July - LA Galaxy; StubHub Center, Carson, California

Mon 17 July - Real Salt Lake; Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah

Thu 20 July - Manchester City; NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Sun 23 July - Real Madrid; Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Wed 26 July - Barcelona; FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

Sun 30 July - Valerenga; Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo

Wed 2 Aug - Sampdoria; Aviva Stadium, Dublin