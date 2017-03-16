Manchester United are watching Kylian Mbappe as Jose Mourinho continues to ponder his summer transfer plans.

The 18-year-old has taken Ligue 1 by storm this season firing in 10 goals in all competitions including another against Manchester City as Monaco stunned the Premier League side to grab a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Mbappe has caught the eye of a host of European heavyweights this term including United who had representatives at the Stade Louis II to run the rule over the young striker.

Monaco vs Manchester City player ratings

















































1/22 Danijel Subašić 8 out of 10 Had very little to do in the first-half but made some very important stops in the second, including a fine reaction stop to deny Aguero after the forward had raced through on goal.

2/22 Djibril Sidibé 7 Not quite as impressive as Mendy, but made a nuisance of himself whenever he got forward and largely kept the in-form Leroy Sane quiet.

3/22 Andrea Raggi 6 Imperious in the first-half, ran ragged in the second. At 32, he was always going to struggle against the pace of Sane but his positioning also let him down as City flooded forward late on.

4/22 Jemerson 6 Overplayed the ball on occasions and often guilty of making needlessly ambitious passes when there was a more simple option available. Did very well in the air though and denied Raheem Sterling in the second-half with a superb tackle.

5/22 Benjamin Mendy 8 The man of the match. No defender has more assists in this year’s Champions League than the 22-year-old. Dominated Sagna going forward. Dominated Sterling staying back.

6/22 Bernardo Silva 8 A typically bright performance from the forward. Always comfortable in possession and a threat whenever he picked up the ball and looked to play in one of Monaco’s forwards.

7/22 Fabinho 7 Took his goal very well, beating Caballero with a composed, first-time finish. Made a number of crucial tackles and interceptions, too.

8/22 Tiemoué Bakayoko 7 Not the 22-year-old’s finest performance with a number of his passes went awry, but what does that matter? Scored the winning goal, pouncing on an error from Kolarov to nod pass Caballero at close-range.

9/22 Thomas Lemar 7 A bright start from the winger who overlapped nicely with the excellent Mendy. It was his well-taken free-kick which led to Monaco’s pivotal third goal.

10/22 Valère Germain 7 Offered more of a physical threat than his strike partner. Won a number of his aerial duels with Kolarov and unlucky to see a long-range strike whistle over the bar in the first-half.

11/22 Kylian Mbappé 8 Hard to believe he is only 18. Took his goal with confidence and terrorised the City defence with his direct running.

12/22 Willy Caballero 6 Cannot really be blamed for any of Monaco’s goals. Always quick off his life and dealt with Monaco’s aerial threat well, confidently punching clear on a number of occasions.

13/22 Bacary Sagna 5 His lack of pace was ruthlessly exploited by the fantastic Mendy. Was guilty of wandering out of position for Monaco’s second goal.

14/22 John Stones 5 Should have done better with Monaco’s second-goal, when he was pulled out of position by Lemar. His partnership with Kolarov does not look convincing.

15/22 Aleksander Kolarov 5 Struggled against the pace of Mbappe, the strength of Germain and utterly at fault for the crucial third goal.

16/22 Gael Clichy 6 One of the few City players to venture out of his half early on. But his distribution was lacklustre and, like Sagna, he struggled to stop his opposition full-back from raiding forward.

17/22 Fernandinho 6 Preferred by Guardiola to Yaya Toure for his greater energy, but as City’s only defensive midfielder, spent much of the game chasing shadows.

18/22 David Silva 6 Completely overshadowed by his namesake in the midfield. Grew into the game and one of City’s better players in the second-half, but will be disappointed with his display.

19/22 Kevin De Bruyne 6 Did better for City when he dropped deep and played in Sterling with a superb through-ball in the second-half, which the winger failed to take advantage of.

20/22 Raheem Sterling 6 Largely ineffectual although he did turn Mendy in the second-half, leading to Sane scoring City’s only goal.

21/22 Leroy Sane 7 Ineffectual in the first-half, City’s best player in the second. Scored their only goal and twice put it on a platter for Sergio Aguero, who endured a night to forget.

22/22 Sergio Aguero 4 One of the Argentinian’s poorest performances in a City shirt. Missed a hatful of chances in the second-half.

Ligue 1 leaders Monaco are bracing themselves for offers for Mbappe this summer but vice-president Vadim Vasilyev insists the club are under no pressure to sell after watching him continue his breakout season against City.

“Our intention is to keep Kylian Mbappe,” he said. “Mbappe is a product of our youth academy. He is our DNA. I am very proud.

“We have a real team. The first half was excellent – the sort of performance that the very top teams make.”

Meanwhile, Didier Deschamps has handed Mbappe his first call-up to the French national team ahead of the World Cup qualifier with Luxembourg and the friendly against Spain.

"Talent does not wait around for anything," he said on Thursday. "There have already been young players in the national team."

United are in the market for a forward this summer with Celtic's Moussa Dembele emerging as an option alongside long-term target Antoine Griezmann.