Manchester United summer transfer targets already identified, confirms Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho revealed on Tuesday that he has already identified Manchester United’s summer transfer targets as he looks to further strengthen his team in just over five months’ time.

The January transfer window as been a quiet one for United with the only significant movements seeing players leave the club rather than arrive.

After declaring there would be no Old Trafford deals on the final day of the transfer window, Mourinho made it clear that fans can expect a busy summer of business with a number of unnamed targets already identified.

“We are more focused on the summer period,” said Mourinho.

“I like my players, so nothing for me (in this window). I know what I want, the market closes today, so there is no point in me speaking about the next transfer window when we have so many matches to play, so much to fight for, so many good players to work with.

“If you ask me 'do I know what I want for the next transfer window?' yes I know. Is it possible to get? I'll try, always, to be realistic.

“I remember years ago when I was asking for a second goalkeeper, my technical director gave me a list of possible second goalkeepers and the first name was Gianluigi Buffon!

“But I'm always realistic, always try to give options that are gettable, but we'll have time to speak about that in the summer.”

United have been persistently linked to Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann and reports suggest the club will launch an official bid for the player in the summer.

A number of other players have also been connected to Old Trafford, including Benfica defender Victor Lindelof, Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale and even Tottenham forward Harry Kane.

While outlining his plans for the summer, Mourinho insisted that he would not be selling anymore players until the end of the season following Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin’s departures.

When asked whether captain Wayne Rooney would be staying put, Mourinho said: “Yes. We don’t have players in, we don’t have players out.

Rooney is staying at United for now, Mourinho confirmed ( Getty )

“We lost two players from the squad, you can say Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin didn’t play a lot, the reality is that that when they did play, someone else was rested.”

Mourinho also stated Young, another target of the Chinese Super League, would remain at United and could feature on Wednesday night against Hull City.

“Yes he’s staying, he’s selected for tomorrow,’ Mourinho said when asked about the 31-year-old.

“It’s finished, he stays with me until the end of the season.”