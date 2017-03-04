Eddie Howe did not arrive with his Bournemouth squad at Manchester United on Saturday ahead of their Premier League clash after being up all night with illness, according to reports.

Sky Sports, who are broadcasting the match live, reported that Howe would miss the match after being struck down by illness, though there was no official confirmation by the club yet. However, Press Association reporter Simon Peach claimed that Howe would arrive at the ground later on, and planned to be in the dugout for the match.

He soon arrived at Old Trafford shortly after midday, and will reportedly plans to remain on the bench in the United dugout.

The 39-year-old was a notable absentee as the Cherries squad and staff made their way off the team coach at Old Trafford on Saturday morning ahead of the 12:30 kick-off, with Howe’s former Bournemouth teammate and assistant manager Jason Tindall able to take temporary charge of the side if Howe doesn't make it.

Eddie Howe has been up all night with a sickness bug, but due to arrive at Old Trafford around midday. Should be in the #AFCB dugout — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) March 4, 2017

Howe appeared at his usual pre-weekend press conference on Friday to speak to the media, where he made it clear that he understand time is beginning to run short in his attempt the end their run of eight games without a win in all competitions, a slump that has seen them drop to 14th in the table and just two points above the relegation zone.

"We need all our players to excel to have any chance in this game," Howe said when speaking to BBC Radio Solent.

"That has been the frustrating thing in recent weeks, where we have not quite got the performances individually and collectively that we want.

"Time is running out for us. We need to make sure we hit those levels very quickly."

Bournemouth have not lost five straight league matches since March 2013 – when the club were still in League One – but defeat at Old Trafford will consign Howe’s side to such a run.

"We are in desperate search of a win," Howe added.

"We have been training well. Elements of our game have been very good, and we are hoping the tide will turn for us."