Everton are expected to beat any remaining Premier League suitors for Wayne Rooney’s signature this summer, and sources close to both the Goodison Park club and Manchester United feel at this point the deal is “likely to happen”, completing what would be a romantic return to his boyhood team in what could be a free transfer.

There had been speculation on Tuesday that West Ham United would enter the race but The Independent understands Rooney’s first choice is to return to his boyhood club, who he left for Old Trafford in 2004 as an 18-year-old.

A tough last few months for the England captain has seen him fall out of favour under Jose Mourinho, to the point he has also lost his place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for Wednesday’s friendly away to Germany and Sunday’s home qualifier against Lithuania.

1/13 Breakthrough goal - 2002 Five days before his 17th birthday, Wayne Rooney scored a wonder goal against Arsenal in 2002 as the world realised his talent. Getty

2/13 Switch to United - 2004 A £25.6m fee was soon agreed with Manchester United - despite interest from Newcastle - as Rooney switched Goodison Park for Old Trafford in 2004. Getty

3/13 On the international stage - 2004 It got better for the powerful striker when he scored four goals in as many matches at Euro 2004. Getty

4/13 The stunning goals continue - 2005 It wasn't long before Rooney had become a mainstay in Sir Alex Ferguson's United side, typified by his olley against Newcastle at Old Trafford. Getty

5/13 The red mist descends - 2006 Always a cantankerous player, Rooney's demons haunted him at the 2006 World Cup in Germany as he was sent off for a stamp against Portugal. Getty

6/13 First of many titles - 2007 Rooney had to wait until 2007 for his first taste of Premier League glory, scoring 14 goals as United lifted the title in 2008. Getty

7/13 European glory - 2008 A year later, Rooney was invaluable to Ferguson again as the north west outfit defeated Chelsea in Moscow on penalties to win the Champions League. Getty

8/13 Controversy returns - 2010 As England struggled to a 0-0 draw against Algeria in South Africa, the former Everton striker told supporters exactly what he thought about them into camera. Getty

9/13 World Cup woe - 2012 Despite finally scoring for England at a World Cup in 2014, Rooney was unable to prevent a torrid group stage exit under Roy Hodgson in Brazil. Getty

10/13 Contract talks - 2012 Rooney twice risked incurring the wrath of Ferguson during their time together, famously truning down a contract offer and threatening to leave until better terms were presented. Getty

11/13 Success continues - 2013 In Ferguson's final season in charge, Rooney helped lift another Premier League title in 2013 alongside strike partner Robin van Persie. Getty

12/13 Record breaker - 2015 In 2015, Rooney broke Sir Bobby Charlton's England goalscoring record with his 50th international goal from a penalty in a Euro 2016 qualifying match against Switzerland. Getty

13/13 Switch to midfield - 2016 As Rooney began to age, then-United manager Louis van Gaal switched Rooney into midfielder where he helped the club lift the FA Cup in the Dutchman's last game in charge. Getty

United would have been willing to let Rooney go to the Chinese Super League at the end of February but, as reported by The Independent at the time, the 31-year-old still felt he had more to offer at Premier League level and was also determined to ensure he was in the England team for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. That would have been almost impossible, had he made the move to China, and it is also understood Rooney’s representatives were put off by the level of football there.

The Independent has since learned that a prospective offer from Everton was also greatly playing on the player’s mind, and that the Merseyside club have been investigating a move “for a few months”.

Old Trafford sources have said that United may even be willing to waive a transfer fee, while Everton would be capable of offering Rooney a deal of £150,000 a week. That would obviously mark a considerable paycut given he currently earns around double that, but it is believed that he would be willing to accept the offer, such is the pull of his former club.

That stance may be tested if a club like West Ham United were able to offer more, and co-owner David Sullivan is said to be considering a bid. All of those close to the situation, however, currently believe a return to Goodison Park is Rooney’s likeliest move.