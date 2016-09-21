Zlatan Ibrahimović is “a cone” and José Mourinho has “lost the plot” at Manchester United, Christophe Dugarry has said in an offbeat critique of the Portuguese’s fledgling spell in charge.

The former Barcelona striker, who now hosts a radio show in France, tore into the United set-up after the 20-time champions of England succumbed to three consecutive defeats – to City, Feyenoord and Watford – in the space of eight days last week.

The Independent believes that Old Trafford chiefs consider Mourinho as the closest resemblance they have had to Sir Alex Ferguson as a motivator despite the chronic slump in form which threatens to derail their early-season progress.

The former Porto, Chelsea and Real Madrid manager has lashed out at his players following the three-folded dip in fortunes with Luke Shaw, the full-back suffering from a groin strain, coming in for public criticism at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

But Ibrahimović, too, has struggled since the international break after being handed an à la carte holiday during the week away following his retirement from international football in the wake of Sweden’s early Euro 2016 exit.

“Ibra is a cone. People talk about his stats ... but he’s a cone,” Dugarry told the RMC radio station. “When you see Zlatan's matches, it’s not possible to do that. It’s English football, it goes at 2,000 kilometres an hour.”

Reports have suggested that United’s players have been “shocked” at the ferocity of Mourinho’s verbal lashings this month, even in comparison with Ferguson’s famous “hairdryer treatment”, and Dugarry thinks he is losing touch.

Watford vs Manchester United player ratings







22 show all Watford vs Manchester United player ratings









































1/22 Heurelho Gomes - 7 out of 10 Made a number of good saves, looked good in the air from set pieces and could do very little about the close range goal – all round it was a good performance from the Brazilian. Getty Images

2/22 Craig Cathcart - 6 out of 10 Done the simple things well and supplied a key element to a very strong Watford defence. AFP/Getty Images

3/22 Sebastian Prodl - 8 out 10 Was an influence defensively and going forward. He won a large amount of aerial balls and looked strong in his tackles throughout. Fantastic performance. AFP/Getty Images

4/22 Miguel Britos 6 out 10 He done well with the ball at his feet, but he was getting caught out from time to time by the United forwards. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Daryl Janmaat - 6 out of 10 His effort rate was faultless throughout, and he got a good assist. He done well today and held his own. Getty Images

6/22 Valon Behrami 6 out of 10 Dealt with Pogba well and patrolled the pitch well. He looked strong and comfortable in possession. Getty Images

7/22 Etienne Capoue 7 out of 10 He continued this seasons fine form today, as he terrorised the United defence all dya and got a goal as a reward for his efforts. Getty Images

8/22 Jose Holebas 6 out of 10 He dealt with Rashford well and looked strong defensively throughout. There was a joyous simplicity about his defending that closed down a number of United attacks. Getty Images

9/22 Roberto Pereyra - 6 out of 10 He done well whilst in possession and proved a problem for the United defence, but from time to time he was making the wrong passing decisions. Getty Images

10/22 Troy Deeney - 8 out of 10 He won numerous headers throughout, looked energetic throughout and scored the final penalty to seal the deal. Getty Images

11/22 Odion Ighalo - 7 out of 10 Despite an early open-goal miss, he put a fantastic shift in for his side and his work rate is faultless. Getty Images

12/22 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 After repeating his mid week mistake, there is certainly room for improvement when it comes to his decision making. Getty Images

13/22 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Looked quick and strong – he done the simple things right but passes at times were sloppy. Getty Images

14/22 Erc Bailly - 6 out of 10 He didn’t see too much of the ball, but when was in possession, he looked comfortable and confident. His positioning was sometimes questionable. Getty Images

15/22 Chris Smalling - 4 out of 10 After being brought into the side for his aerial ability, he failed to beat the Watford strikers and lost a number of balls in the air. Getty Images

16/22 Luke Shaw - 7 out of 10 His speed was crucial today and he made a number of important challenges – looked good. Man Utd via Getty Images

17/22 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10 Was brought into the side to patrol the middle of the park and win the aerial balls – but he was repeatedly beat in the air and made a number of questionably/risky challenges. Getty Images

18/22 Paul Pogba - 4 out of 10 Despite an early strike hitting the woodwork, he struggled to find his feet and prove why he is the worlds most expensive signing. Passes were sloppy and his challenges were clumbsy. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Anthony Martial - 6 out 10 Looked confident and was causing a threat until he was subbed for a head injury. Getty Images

20/22 Wayne Rooney - 5 out of 10 Looked uncomfortable in his new position, but started to find his feet as the game progressed. Looked uncomfortable in possession and lacked attacking prowess. Getty Images

21/22 Marcus Rashford - 6 out of 10 Looked lost on the wing and struggled to prove his potential, but his goal brang his side a glimpse of hope. Getty Images

22/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 5 out of 10 He had a few chances, but was unable to convert. He wasn’t as involved as a player like Zlatan shoud be – he needs to do better. Getty Images

The 53-year-old was ignominiously sacked by Chelsea in December last year after becoming embroiled in a succession of high-profile quarrels at Stamford Bridge, most notably with then club doctor Eva Carneiro.

Despite winning La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de España, EFL Cup and Premier League medals since, Dugarry believes Mourinho’s last tactical triumph came en route to his second Champions League title with Internazionale in 2010.

“I get the feeling Mourinho’s last tactical success was that Champions League game between Inter Milan and Barcelona,” he continued, citing Inter’s two-legged semi-final success in Europe six years ago.

Manchester United players 'shocked' by Jose Mourinho's criticism of Luke Shaw

The Frenchman, who won the World Cup with his country as a player in 1998 and the European Championship two years later, added: “He’s won titles since, but I think he’s lost the plot. He believes he has become more important than the team.

“Tactically, I think he doesn't put anything in place. Apart from the players, who have changed, it’s the same organisation as last season under [Louis] van Gaal. He always blames the referee or their opponents’ good fortune. There is no self-criticism.”