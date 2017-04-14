Marc Overmars has admitted talk on a proposed return to Arsenal as a director of football is “not exciting”.

The Dutchman, who played for the Gunners between 1997 to 2000 before leaving for Barcelona, is currently director of football at Ajax and was believed to be one of the leading candidates should the Arsenal board decide they wanted to create the position.

When asked about the link, of which Overmars is believed to be near the top of the shortlist, he remained coy but hinted it could be a possibility in the future.

“I think there is a list with some names and I might be on it,” he said. “But it’s not that exciting yet.

“I know the club pretty well, I have always kept in touch with Arsenal. So in that respect it is not surprising, because I’ve had a few good years.

“But right now we’re focused on Ajax. I just signed here for four years.

“I had certain ambitions as a player, and I have those as a director of football. We’ll see what happens in the future.”

However, in his press conference before Easter Monday’s trip to face Middlesbrough, Arsene Wenger claimed he had no idea whether the board were trying to appoint a director of football – or whether they wanted him to continue as Arsenal manager.

Wenger had previously said he did not want to work with a director of football if he stayed on as manager but Overmars’ comments have suggested the board may have gone over the Frenchman’s head.

“I am not aware of,” Wenger said.

“I like Marc of course. He is director of football at Ajax. I am sure there are plenty of candidates to take care of Arsenal Football Club, I am not worried about that.

"We spend a lot of time to focus on things that are superficial.

"The essential in football is to make sure there are good players on the football pitch, and that is what we have to take care of."