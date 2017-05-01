Marcus Rashford refutes claims he dived to win penalty against Swansea

Marcus Rashford apparently told Jose Mourinho he didn't dive to win a penalty against Swansea.

The Manchester United striker was felled by Swansea keeper Lukasz Fabianski before Wayne Rooney’s opening goal but replays appeared to suggest there was little or no contact between the two.

Mourinho refused to comment on the incident claiming he couldn’t see it from his point of view but claims Rashford told him that Fabianksi clipped him.

2/23 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 Had no chance with Swansea's stunning goal. Getty Images

3/23 Ashley Young - 6 out of 10 Solid defensively although didn't get forward as much as he would have liked. Man Utd via Getty Images

4/23 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 Comfortably United's best defender. Mourinho will be praying he is not out injured for long. Getty Images

5/23 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Largely solid and impressed with his distribution out from the back. Man Utd via Getty Images

6/23 Luke Shaw - NA Very unlucky to pick up an ankle injury just as he was beginning to enjoy a run in the first-team. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Ander Herrera - 6 out of 10 Not one of the Spaniard's better performances. Getty Images

8/23 Michael Carrick - 6 out of 10 A brave display but was frequently shunted around the pitch as United tried recover from their injuries. Getty Images

9/23 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 Wasted a good chance in the first-half. Booked. AFP/Getty Images

10/23 Wayne Rooney - 7 out of 10 Scored United's goal from the penalty spot although occasionally sloppy in possession. Getty Images

11/23 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10 Poor in possession. Had two good shots on target which were well saved. AFP/Getty Images

12/23 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Ran tirelessly out wide, although was guilty of diving to win United's penalty. Getty Images

13/23 Lukasz Fabianski - 7 out of 10 Made some good saves, unlucky to concede. Getty Images

14/23 Kyle Naughton - 7 out of 10 Kept Martial very quiet and made two vital tackles in the second-half. Getty Images

15/23 Federico Fernandez - 6 out of 10 Frequently gave the ball away but made so many important clearances. Getty Images

16/23 Alfie Mawson - 7 out of 10 Another encouraging display from the English centre-back. Getty Images

17/23 Stephen Kingsley - 6 out of 10 Arguably Swansea's weakest defender and often target by United. Getty

18/23 Ki Sung-Yueng - 6 out of 10 Struggled to make an impact and was withdrawn in the second-half. Getty Images

19/23 Leon Britton - 7 out of 10 A tireless display in the middle of the park. Booked. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Tom Carroll - 7 out of 10 One of Swansea's busiest players. Effectively recycled possession all afternoon. Man Utd via Getty Images

21/23 Gylfi Sigurdsson - 8 out of 10 Swansea's best player and scored a stunning goal that could prove so, so valuable in the fight to escape relegation. MOTM. Man Utd via Getty Images

22/23 Jordan Ayew - 7 out of 10 Worked hard out wide and linked up with Llorente well. Getty Images

23/23 Fernando Llorente - 7 out of 10 A big, brave performance from the Spaniard, but he should have won it in injury time with a close-range header. Getty Images

"I don't have a view because I didn't watch," he said. "And I have Marcus' opinion and he said that the goalkeeper touched him."

Swansea manager Paul Clement saw the incident very differently claiming Rashford deliberately “deceived” referee Neil Swarbrick with his actions.

"My initial thought at the time, seeing how my players reacted to it, was that they clearly thought it wasn’t,” he said after the game. “I've seen the replay and the player has deceived the referee. It’s clear, there’s no other way to look at it.

"I thought when he blew the whistle that he had some doubts because there was a significant delay between the incident and the whistle going.

Rashford appeared to go to ground very softly (Getty)



"But I spoke to him afterwards and he said he was only receiving confirmation from his assistants that it was. They had seen what he had seen, but it was a mistake.

"I don’t even think he initiated contact. He’s gone down way before there’s contact."