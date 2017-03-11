Mauricio Pochettino admits defeat to Millwall in the FA Cup on Sunday will not only incur the wrath of Tottenham's fans - but also his wife.

Spurs face the in-form League One side in the tournament's quarter-finals as Pochettino's men go in search of the club's first trophy since 2008.

Tottenham are strong favourites, particularly given they are unbeaten at White Hart Lane this season, although they were given a scare in last weekend's 3-2 victory over Everton, when the visitors scored twice late on.

Pochettino accepts he celebrated prematurely when Dele Alli's third goal looked to have sealed the win and his wife Karina was quick to point out his mistake.

"I was mad," Pochettino said. "When we finished the game, I saw my phone and my wife said, 'Oh, what did you do? You lost your head when Dele scored?' Never again', my wife said.

Pochettino was delighted with Alli's goal against Everton ( Getty )

"She always has ideas for the team. She always when I arrive home because she was watching on TV, she says 'why this or why that'?

"She always gave the opinion, but always after, never before. We lose - 'why play this? Why not that? Why not change?'

Tottenham vs Everton player ratings







22 show all Tottenham vs Everton player ratings









































1/22 Hugo Lloris – 5 out of 10 Aside from Lukaku’s strike, it was a very quiet afternoon for Lloris.

2/22 Eric Dier – 6 out of 10 Held the shape well and used possession efficiently to begin moves from the back.

3/22 Toby Alderweireld – 6 out of 10 Another encouraging display. Cleverly marked Lukaku out of the game for the majority.

4/22 Jan Vertonghen – 7 out of 10 Aside from his slip for the Everton goal, he was on exquisite form. He tackled hard and worked relentlessly.

5/22 Kyle Walker – 7 out of 10 Was good defensively, but even better going forward. He caused problems for the Everton defence with his deliveries.

6/22 Victor Wanyama – 6 out of 10 Rattled the woodwork with a sublime strike. Began a number of Spurs moves going forward.

7/22 Mousa Dembele – 5 out of 10 Made a habit of giving possession away with unnecessary inputs of skill. Getty

8/22 Ben Davies – 6 out of 10 Caused problems for Coleman all day and he was tracking back well to support the defence.

9/22 Christian Eriksen – 7 out of 10 His deliveries throughout were difficult to defend for Everton. He was a key element to every Spurs attack.

10/22 Dele Alli – 6 out of 10 Drifted out of the game at times, but deserved his goal to cap off a great team performance.

11/22 Harry Kane – 9 out of 10 Began the scoring with a moment of magic and doubled his tally with another clinical finish. He’s a defenders worst nightmare.

12/22 Joel Robles – 4 out of 10 His poor decision to roll the ball out gave Kane his second goal on a plate – should be doing better than that.

13/22 Seamus Coleman – 5 out of 10 Gave Davies too much space out wide and should have had more of an input from an attacking perspective.

14/22 Ashley Williams – 6 out of 10 Lost the ball for Kane’s second, but it arguably was not his fault. Had a tough day defending the likes of Kane and Eriksen.

15/22 Ramiro Funes Mori – 5 out of 10 Looked lost against such striking ability. However, he did make a number of vital tackles throughout.

16/22 Leighton Baines – 6 out of 10 Defensively he did his job at the back, but it would have been encouraging to see him moving up the pitch more.

17/22 Idrissa Gueye – 7 out of 10 Worked relentlessly throughout and found himself on the end of every loose ball. Clumsy in his challenges at times though.

18/22 Morgan Schneiderlin – 5 out of 10 Was also at fault for Kane’s second goal. Incredibly quiet throughout and failed to make an impact.

19/22 Gareth Barry – 6 out of 10 Read the game well, but lost most midfield battles – needed to be stronger.

20/22 Tom Davies – 5 out of 10 Struggled to find his feet in his new attacking position. Failed to show his ability in possession.

21/22 Ross Barkley – 7 out of 10 Continued to create chances from nowhere and was hunting for possession constantly. His work rate is faultless.

22/22 Romelu Lukaku – 6 out of 10 Aside from his goal, it was a quiet display from the team’s top goal scorer. He was marked out of the game and received very little service from the midfield.

"In the last few weeks she has not been coming to White Hart Lane so I said, 'better you stay at home because we keep winning'."

Asked how often his wife has to tell him off, Pochettino said: "Only once. It's enough."