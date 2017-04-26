Mauricio Pochettino urges Tottenham to think bigger than just finishing above Arsenal ahead of derby

Mauricio Pochettino has told his Tottenham players to think about “bigger dreams” than just finishing ahead of Arsenal as they continue to push for the Premier League title.

Spurs kept the gap to Chelsea at four points after their late 1-0 win at Selhurst Park, their eighth consecutive Premier League win in a row. That run may not be enough to haul in Chelsea, but Pochettino was upbeat afterwards about Spurs’ season. He said that even if they are not successful this year, they are building the right mentality to win trophies, and that they will finish this season stronger than they did last year.

“We are not thinking about being above Arsenal. Our challenge now is to try and reduce the gap to Chelesa again, and to think about bigger things than only to be above Arsenal,” Pochettino said. “For one day, to win big trophies and achieve big things, your mentality must be bigger. You must think about bigger dreams. Big dreams. It's important to have them.”

1/22 Wayne Hennessey – 6 out of 10 Aside from Eriksen’s screamer, the 30-year-old looked alert today and made a handful of top saves. Getty Images

2/22 Joel Ward – 6 out of 10 Ward pressed forward well today and this provided more width to Palace’s attack going forward. Getty Images

3/22 Martin Kelly – 5 out of 10 Caught out of position at times and failed to clear the danger when it was required on several occasions. Getty Images

4/22 Mamadou Sakho – 7 out of 10 The defender's performance was oozing confidence and belief. He had full control of Kane, until he had to leave the pitch due to injury. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Jeff Schlupp – 5 out of 10 He tackled well at times, but aside from that he failed to provide any impetus going forward for Palace. Getty Images

6/22 Luka Milivojevic – 6 out of 10 His experience of the game was evident tonight – he was reading the game well and inviting fouls from the frustrated Spurs side. Getty Images

7/22 Jason Puncheon – 5 out of 10 It was a mediocre display today. He was challenging well, but was wasteful in possession at times. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 James McArthur – 6 out of 10 McArthur was always trying to make space and provide an option when his side were in possession. Tackled well, too. Getty Images

9/22 Wilfried Zaha – 7 out of 10 The 24-year-old was certainly Palace’s biggest impact today. He looked lethal when he was picking up the ball and just charging at the Spurs defence. Getty Images

10/22 Andros Townsend – 7 out of 10 He was energetic, confident and causing problems when he was running at the Tottenham defenders. Getty Images

11/22 Christian Benteke – 6 out of 10 He was the target man today for Allardyce’s side today, but he failed to make a proper impact as he did not see enough of the ball. AFP/Getty Images

12/22 Hugo Lloris – 6 out of 10 A lack of activity in the Spurs box made this a very straight forward evening for Lloris. Getty Images

13/22 Kyle Walker – 4 out of 10 His movement was impressive. Aside from that, it’s hard to find something positive to say. His crosses were weak and his shots were dismal. Getty Images

14/22 Eric Dier – 6 out of 10 Dier defended cleverly and pressed up the field well, which provided the midfielders with another outlet and option. AFP/Getty Images

15/22 Toby Alderweireld – 5 out of 10 An unusually lacklustre display today from Alderweireld, who continued to waste possession and make questionable decisions. AFP/Getty Images

16/22 Jan Vertonghen – 7 out of 10 Vertonghen stands his ground well and makes attacking almost impossible for the opposition when he is performing like this. Getty Images

17/22 Ben Davies – 6 out of 10 Davies was pushing up well and using the width of the pitch to his sides advantage. An all round disciplined display. Getty Images

18/22 Victor Wanyama – 5 out of 10 He was lucky not to see a second yellow, but aside from that it was a positive display. He was pinging the ball around well and tackling hard. Getty Images

19/22 Mousa Dembele – 7 out of 10 He was running the midfield prior to his substitution. Dembele looked energetic and he asserted his dominance in the early stages of the fixture. Getty Images

20/22 Christian Eriksen – 8 out of 10 Eriksen’s goal was simply sublime and his moment of magic is what secured the three points for Pochettino’s men. AFP/Getty Images

21/22 Dele Alli – 5 out of 10 The youngster was somewhat invisible in the first half and it failed to improve in the second half. His frustration was evident when he was subbed off. He did not look happy. Getty Images

22/22 Harry Kane – 6 out of 10 The Spurs main man was marked out of the game in the early stages, but the exit of Sakho gave him more time on the ball. He was creating chances, but just failed to convert. Getty Images

Spurs’ win takes their Premier League points tally to 74, their highest ever, with another five games left to go. That is a source of great pride for Pochettino and he said it pointed to their continued improvement under his management, that this year’s title challenge is even stronger than last year’s.

“We are showing that we learned a lot from last season as a team,” Pochettino said. “The team is showing that. That is so important because last season was a big challenge. Last season the team were fantastic, playing well, and it was a massive challenge to improve again. It looks like we are better, more mature.”

But Spurs have taken an extra step beyond last year, which Pochettino said was in their heads. “We improved a lot this season and one area that was key for us to improve was in our mental attitude,” Pochettino said. “The team are now showing we are ready. We are ready this season to fight and, next season, we'll be even better. We are in a very good way to develop our philosophy.”

Ultimately winning is the only way to improve and Pochettino was delighted with the mental strength his team is showing in difficult circumstances, which is ensuring their growth as a group ahead of next season. “After every victory, the most important thing for us is you build your confidence, trust and belief,” he said. “It's more for us than to send a message to our opponents. That for me is good. It's about building confidence, your faith that you can win. Then to fight on the pitch. It's not mind games. It's about building a strong belief, a winning mentality. That's the only way you can do that.”