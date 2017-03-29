Mesut Özil feels as though he has been unfairly blamed for Arsenal’s struggles this season.

The 28-year-old is yet to reach an agreement with the north London club over a new contract, while his current deal at the Emirates expires in the summer of 2018.

These protracted negotiations have, meanwhile, been played out alongside under-par performances on the pitch from both Özil and his team-mates.

Arsenal have the same season every year







8 show all Arsenal have the same season every year













1/8 Surprise early defeat A surprise early defeat, such as 2013/14's to Aston Villa or 2015/16's to West Ham United, makes July's Emirates Cup win seem like a distant memory. Getty

2/8 Impressive win against top club A promising win against a title rival, like last season's 3-0 victory over Manchester United or this season's win over Chelsea, has the Emirates hoping for the best again. Getty

3/8 Injuries start to mount up However, a long queue starts to form outside the treatment room. Key players, as well as regular absentees, tend to be the victims. Getty

4/8 November curse strikes again Arsene Wenger's side then begin to unravel in November, with the curse kicking in after an away defeat against one of the top flight's lesser lights. It's around now that the already-faint hopes of a title challenge start to fade. Getty

5/8 Champions League elimination The most predictable part of it all comes in February, with Champions League elimination, usually to Bayern Munich, Barcelona or Monaco, if they are really unlucky. Getty

6/8 Title hopes finally killed off A heavy, signature defeat to a fellow top six side puts paid to any lingering hopes of a title challenge in late February or March. 2013/14's 6-0 reverse at Chelsea, Arsene Wenger's 1,000th game in charge, is perhaps the most memorable example. Getty

7/8 Strong rally to finish The pressure is off, time to turn the style on. A rally at the tail end of the season does wonders for Arsenal's league standing, but little to combat allegations of flakiness. Getty

8/8 Top-four finish Arsene has his 'trophy'. Champions League football is coming to the Emirates again next year. What more could the fans want? Getty

Last month, Özil’s agent, Dr Erkut Sogut, claimed that his client had been made a “scapegoat” for poor team displays, and Özil himself has now echoed those sentiments.

“People know what I have achieved. That I am a World Cup winner, played for Real Madrid, set up 20 goals last season,” he said.

“When the team's on a bad run, somebody needs to be singled out, sadly most of the time it's me.”



Despite feeling he is sometimes the target of unfair criticism, Özil also revealed that the backing he receives from Arsenal’s supporters leaves him feeling ‘proud’.

The former Real Madrid playmaker is particularly fond of the chant that the Emirates has devised for him, based on Billy Ra Cyrus’ ‘Achy Breaky Heart’.

"You know what made me proud? That day, the Arsenal fans texted the Özil song," he said of the chant. "I've never experienced anything like it at any other club. It gives me goose bumps every time the fans sing that song.”

On the subject of his long-term future, Özil admitted that “everything is still open”, while also stressing that he enjoys playing for Arsenal.

When questioned on the prospect of a move to Bayern Munich, the Bundesiga champions, he said: “I don't want to exclude that. Many family members - my mother especially - would welcome it if I were closer to home.”

“I still have a year on my contract and I love running for this club. At the moment, everything is still open.”

